Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang is anticipating a tough matchup with upcoming promotional debutant Yutaro Asahi in their Muay Thai clash on April 5 as part of the loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card.

During his most recent interview with ONE Championship, Seksan said that he won't underestimate Yutaro just because he is a newcomer and is even cautious of the power that he possesses.

'The Man Who Yields To No One' said:

"If I can knock him out, I will do it immediately. You can't underestimate Japanese boxers. Ther'ye heavy hitters with dangerous combinations."

If the Or Kwanmuang representative gets the job done, he will not only extend his win streak to nine, but is also eyeing an additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong once he scores a highlight-reel knockout finish.

Seksan's latest victory was against River Daz, whom he outpointed with a close split decision win in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 to record his eighth win in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Prior to his win over Daz, the 35-year-old Thai superstar already complied seven successive wins in ONE Championship.

He defeated Tyson Harrison (in January 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 1), Silviu Vitez (in March 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 9), Sean Clancy (in April 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 14), Nathan Bendon (in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22), Isaac Araya (in August 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 29), Amir Naseri (in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34), and Karim Bennoui (in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16).

Liam Harrison wants to face Seksan for his last professional fight

Because of his historied career and stacked resume, Seksan is being targeted by the No. 5-ranked Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison for his last fight as a professional because, according to him, he wants to go out in style.

Furthermore, the fans are all for it and are backing up this idea from the British icon because this potential clash has all the makings to be an all-time classic fight between two of the sport's legends.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.