"You don't understand"- Ebanie Bridges schools fan questioning backlash on trans inclusion, takes a stand against new controversial policy

This past weekend, Ebanie Bridges blasted the USA boxing's new transgender policy to permit men who've transitioned to compete in the women's division. The Aussie also didn't hold back against fans who backed the new ruling.

In a post on X, the former women's IBF bantamweight champion lamented the precarious position the new policy puts aspiring women boxers in, saying:

"Imagine being a little girl with a dream to break records to train her whole life to then be beaten by a transwoman who’s been a man their whole life except the last two years 🤦🏼‍♀️ little girls gonna be thinking what’s the point in a few years."

In a follow-up post, she speculated if any women were part of the authority that formulated the change, definitely hadn't boxed before.

Her claims, however, weren't received without contention from fans. X user @beautynboxing questioned the contradiction of why women boxers who readily spar with their male counterparts are suddenly wary of facing a male post-transition.

The argument didn't deter Bridges from her position, and she shot back at the netizen, claiming sparring and actual fighting are two different things:

"Sparring is completely different. I don’t know any men who legitimately go all out when they're sparring a girl… plus, you got headgear and big gloves. You don’t understand because you are not a female fighter who’s sparred and been hit by a man."

Per the new ruling, trans fighters will need to meet certain criteria, including declaring their new gender identity, undergoing gender reassignment surgery, and quarterly hormone testing up to four years post-procedure to avail of the benefits.

When Ebanie Bridges stated her issue with trans athletes in women's sports

Her rant on X was not the first time Ebanie Bridges had voiced her discontent at the prospect of trans athletes in women's sports. Earlier this year, in an interview with Red Corner MMA, the former world champion pugilist doubled down that gender-based segregation was necessary in sports.

According to the 'Blonde Bomber,' while trans people, like others, should be able to play any sport they fancy, there are inherent biological differences between men and women, and going through a transition will not level the playing field:

"We are not the f*****g same. There is a reason men don't fight women, and I'm sorry they are men born. I don't care if you've got b**bies. Like you're still born men."

Catch Ebanie Bridges' comments below: