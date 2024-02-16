“You’ve got to have a bulletproof mindset” – Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty on what it takes to become the best

For double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty, to be considered the best, one has to have a go-getting mindset and put in the needed work. It is a frame of mind that he said has done wonders for him.

Now 10 years competing as a professional fighter, ‘The General’ has had a lot of success, compiling a record of 22 wins and four losses. Seven of his wins have come in ONE Championship, with the last two netting him the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty, 26, shared what has done it for him in becoming a world champion, saying:

“You’ve got to have a bulletproof mindset. You’re going to want to have to want it, and I want to stay at the top. So I know what I have to do to be at the top. So we’ve been putting the hard work in constantly.”

Watch the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty asserts his standing as one of the best in the game when he returns to action on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He will defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo. It will be his first defense of the belt he won in April last year, when he knocked out longtime divisional king Nong-O Hama.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty gunning for an early finish against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

In defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, reigning champion Jonathan Haggerty said he is eying an early finish to the fight and not allow challenger Felipe Lobo to get his game fully going.

It is the same approach he has taken in his last two fights where he became a two-sport world champion with KO finishes in the early rounds.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his title fight at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand, ‘The General’ said if the opportunity for an early finish presents itself, he most definitely will go for it, saying:

“I’m going to come out of the blocks explosive, find the shots early in round one, and hopefully find what I’m looking for to get the job done. I always prepare for a five-round fight, but if you can get it done in round one or round two, then why not?”

Jonathan Haggerty knocked out Thai legend Nong-O Hama back in April in the opening round to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Then in November, he followed it up with another KO win in the second round over Brazilian Fabricio Andrade to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.