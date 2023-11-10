Brittney Palmer has left fans awestruck after posting a transition video on her social media.

Palmer is one of the most famous ring girls in the UFC. She has been with the UFC for over a decade and has made quite a name for herself. Moreover, she has even won the Ringcard 'Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022) and has also been featured in some of the world's most prominent fashion magazines while also being an artist.

By doing so, Brittney Palmer has built a loyal legion of followers who are quick to react to everything she posts on her social media. The same happened recently when she posted a transition video on her Instagram. Take a look at the video below:

Fans seemed to have been left in awe of Brittney Palmer's recent post as they flooded the comment section with their admiration for the UFC ring girl. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"No words can describe you"

"My goodness @brittneypalmer, you are a vision to behold"

"What a miracle of life you are"

Fan reactions

Brittney Palmer recalls a fatal accident that left her unable to walk

At the age of 18, Brittney Palmer started working as a magician's assistant and a burlesque dancer in Las Vegas. While she initially wanted to be a dancer, the trajectory of her career completely shifted when she suffered a life-changing accident at the age of 21.

Speaking about it during an interview with SunSport, Palmer recalled the time when she started to paint as a result of not being able to walk for three months and said:

"When I was 21 I was hit by a car and I was unable to walk for three months. During that period I started to realize that everything I thought was completely not it. Everyone who I thought were my friends were not my friends because we just worked together. In the way of rehabilitating, I began to paint, which is something I hadn't done since high school. I wasn't going to take painkillers, I wasn't going to do the therapy, I was going to sit and paint. I fell so in love with it, I just couldn't imagine dancing again."