"You had white privilege" - Darren Till counters 'Dana White privilege' narrative in wake of UFC 292 drama, fans react

Dana White has faced accusations of giving certain fighters privileges when it comes to opportunities within the UFC. Former welterweight title challenger Darren Till does not believe that to be the case, however, as he claimed that the promotion pushes fighters that bring in numbers.

Following the latest accusations faced by the UFC President, the mixed martial arts free agent tweeted:

"Everyone upset about this so called Dana white privilege. You either bring the numbers in or don’t. Guess what’s gonna happen when you do? The UFC gonna push you more. It’s business it’s not friendship. So keep crying all you little lick a** trolls and lick a** fighters. Bums the lot of yas. So am I so f**k it. 🫣 🥲"

Check out Darren Till's tweet regarding 'Dana White privilege' below:

Fans shared their reactions to Darren Till's tweet. @thebookofr claimed that 'The Gorilla' benefited from a different type of privilege:

"You had white privilege"

@ufc_goku claimed that the sport is becoming more about popularity:

"yeah but it would be a lot cooler if it was treated like a sport and not a popularity contest. I get it, but I don’t like it."

@AndyHickeyMMA seconded that notion:

"Every passing day, MMA becomes less sport & more entertainment."

@imSeanFUT1 believes that the lack of social media engagement has prevented Belal Muhammad from receiving a title opportunity:

"Belal 'nobody remembers his name' Mohammed would have his title shot already if he brought in numbers, he should be focusing on the social side of the fight business."

@SletKentDome believes there are discrepancies with the way that the promotion has treated Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley:

"They could still push and treat the other guys better. Straight away they’re pushing sugar hard. They could have treated aljo better and gave him a bigger push. He wouldn’t be a star like sugar but could have been bigger. Why you crying over fans wanting better for fighters"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

UFC President denies Sean O'Malley having 'Dana White privilege'

Fans and fighters alike have accused Sean O'Malley of having 'Dana White privilege', alleging that the UFC President has helped him earn better opportunities. Following 'Sugar' becoming bantamweight champion at UFC 292, the promotional frontman denied the accusations at the post-fight press conference, stating:

"You don't become No.2 in the world without earning it, and I don't pick that, you people do. Then he went in there and delivered tonight. There is no such thing as Dana White privilege in this company. They can do that type of s**t in boxing. If you make it to the top here... when you get to a title shot, you've earned it here."

Check out Dana White's comments on Sean O'Malley below:

While the promotion's desire to have O'Malley fight for the title after nearly a year of inactivity was understandable, fans questioned the quick turnaround forced on Aljamain Sterling. The former bantamweight champion defended his title at UFC 288 just over three months before UFC 292.