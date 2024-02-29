"You will betray me for less" - Sean Strickland's strong stance on "fat people" sparks vivid reaction from fans

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is well-known for his controversial personality and for sharing his unfiltered opinions on serious topics. Recently, 'Tarzan' went so far as to say that he doesn't trust obese people.

In a post on X, Strickland shared his thoughts on fat people, causing a frenzy among the fans. He wrote:

''Here's why I don't trust fat people... 1. Fat people are hard to look at. 2. Youre sweaty all the time. 3. You all struggle to do anything in life, especially eating. 4. You betray your arteries daily for sugar.. You will betray me for less.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''You're explanation definitely makes sense lol''

Another fan wrote:

''Sean, you are one of a kind!! you say what other people just think, but would never say''

One fan disagreed with Strickland and wrote:

''I've known some fat people and they definitely do not struggle to eat.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Sean Strickland's post on X

Strickland's most recent controversy involved an altercation with a Navy SEAL. He recently issued an open challenge to Navy SEALs, claiming that no SEAL would be able to survive training with him and following his typical training regimen for a week.

Former Navy SEAL Jimmy Watson then took to Instagram to respond to Strickland's challenge, claiming that he and his colleagues had already faced the most difficult tests a person could face. He said:

"Sean, we get it. You’re a bad*ss bro. Your training partners get millions of dollars and they actually live. My swim buddies, they die every single year. We’ve already proven that any kind of beatdown will not break us. But our training will simply just end your career."

Sean Strickland responds to Navy SEAL's comments

Sean Strickland responded to ex-Navy SEAL Jimmy Watson's comments in a post on X.

Strickland disagreed with Watson's statement about protecting the freedom of U.S. citizens and questioned the federal government's establishment. He also mentioned NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden in his post. He wrote:

"I made a navy seal upset, he said "we protect your freedom" I'm very pro military but anti government But to say "I protect your freedom" Yall need a history lesson on the federal government. Google Snowden and the constitution. The sand people aren't taking away my freedoms"

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

