"You can't write this stuff" - Dillon Danis thrashes Logan Paul for claiming LeBron James 'came up to' Nina Agdal for photo

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are embroiled in one of the most vitriolic feuds to hit the influencer boxing scene. Ahead of their boxing match on October 14 under exhibition rules, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has taken aim at his opponent's fiancé, Nina Agdal.

Much of Dillon Danis' trash talk has taken the form of him posting pictures of Nina Agdal in the company of various men and male celebrities on Twitter, alleging promiscuity. Among the celebrities in those pictures was basketball superstar LeBron James, who Logan Paul has since claimed had asked her for a picture.

Here's what Danis tweeted:

"This man just actually said LeBron James came up to Nina fu**ing Agdal, an E-list model, and asked for a picture. You can't write this stuff; I'm dead, that's fu**ing hilarious!"

Danis, however, disputes Paul's claim, and has taken to Twitter to express his disbelief that an athlete of LeBron James' caliber and worldwide fame would approach a model of relatively minor fame like Nina Agdal for a picture. Regardless, the pair's feud has reached a boiling point for Paul.

Not long ago, Paul was even accused of sending the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace a cease and desist letter. Whether it's true, the accusation itself is an indicator of how personal things have become between the two men. Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, has been engaged in a heated feud with Dillon Danis.

So Danis felt it was justified to attack the older Paul brother in a manner as personal as 'The Problem Child' had attacked him. But with the pair's boxing match edging closer to its official date, many still doubt whether Danis will indeed make the walk to the ring, given that he previously withdrew from his bout with KSI.

Who will step in on short-notice if Dillon Danis pulls out of his fight with Logan Paul?

It has been revealed that Mike Perry has been enlisted as the short-notice replacement for Dillon Danis, if the latter withdraws from his boxing match with Logan Paul. 'Platinum' is a former UFC fighter and is currently enjoying an undefeated run as a bare-knuckle boxer.

He last defeated former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold via second-round TKO and has since expressed an interest in facing his longtime frenemy Darren Till, who is himself an ex-UFC fighter.