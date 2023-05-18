Young Ruotolo twins display their deadly transitions in throwback clip

ONE Championship shared a throwback video of the Ruotolo twins grappling together when they were kids.

Kade and Tye, both 20 years old, have been training with each other since they were young, leading to their success in ONE Championship. During a recently surfaced video, the Ruotolo twins were seen training with each other before the fame and the world championships. The footage was posted on Instagram by ONE with the caption saying:

“Stop the video 😅 Kade Ruotolo defends his lightweight submission grappling strap against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video! How will it end? 🤔 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu”

Fans and fighters filled the comment section of the hilarious Instagram video, including some saying:

On May 5, Tye Ruotolo returned to the Circle for his third promotional submission grappling match. He took on ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder and secured a unanimous decision win after struggling with the size difference. Tye now holds a record of 3-0.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo’s second defense of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title will be on June 9. Kade will take on Tommy Langaker, who holds a promotional record of 2-0. The highly-anticipated matchup is the co-headliner for ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Ruotolo twins' last and upcoming submission grappling matches can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

