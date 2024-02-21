"Your countryman has a target on his back" - Michael Chandler clarifies after WWE star thinks 'Iron' was 'talking about him'

Michael Chandler is not letting go of the Conor McGregor matchup. He appeared on this week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, where he cut a promo calling out 'The Notorious' for their anticipated MMA fight.

Now, Chandler has taken to social media to respond to another Irishman in Finn Balor. The professional wrestler jokingly tweeted that Chandler's promo about an Irishman being in his sights almost led him to mistakenly wonder if 'Iron' was taking aim at him.

Balor wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"@MikeChandlerMMA for a brief moment I thought you were taking about me… phew!"

Instead, the three-time Bellator lightweight champion asserted that his attention is solely on McGregor, whom he desperately wants to fight. Chandler replied:

"Ha! Not this time…your countryman has a target on his back and I’m not taking my sights off of him!"

However, there doesn't appear to be any movement on the McGregor bout. The Irishman is yet to have an official date for his expected octagon return. In the opinion of UFC CEO Dana White, the main roadblock to the Irishman fighting again is his wealth.

Over the past few weeks, White has frequently highlighted McGregor's wealth as an insurmountable obstacle that is keeping him from undergoing the rigors of a fight camp. However, this was taken by many to mean that the UFC is struggling to meet whatever demands McGregor has made at the negotiating table.

Furthermore, White also claimed that McGregor might still be facing issues related to his shin, which he snapped in a matchup with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back on July 10, 2021. Chandler has spent his time waiting for McGregor's return and hasn't fought since 2022.

Michael Chandler has wins over two UFC champions

While he has, thus far, failed in his quest to capture championship gold in the UFC, Michael Chandler has actually beaten two former UFC champions during his Bellator days. He first took on Eddie Alvarez early in his career while 'The Underground King' was already an established fighter.

Check out Michael Chandler's first fight with Eddie Alvarez:

This match-up was prior to Alvarez venturing into the UFC and becoming a champion and saw Chandler submit his foe in a Fight of the Year contender. His other win over a former UFC champion was his knockout of Benson Henderson, who he beat in his last Bellator fight before his move to the UFC.