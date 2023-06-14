"Your husband is a doormat" - Fan trolling ensues as ex-UFC beauty Paige VanZant persists in sharing explicit content on social media

Paige VanZant left her UFC career to go down the OnlyF*ns route and fans are not happy with her.

The American Mixed Martial Artist made her UFC debut back in 2014 and amassed a record of 5 wins and 4 losses in the organization before deciding to call it quits. She left the organization after claiming she was not getting paid enough. After joining BKFC, she called leaving the UFC the best decision she ever made and went on to make an OnlyF*ns account.

Take a look at the post:

Fans are not happy with her as can be seen from her latest Instagram post. One user said:

"You are worth more than you looks and body. That's facts but do what you gotta do to make$. I just dont respect it"

Comment on VanZant's Instagram post

VanZant's caption read, 'speak spanish to me', so one user commented "tu marido es un felpudo", which translates to:

"your husband is a doormat"

Take a look at the comment:

Comment on VanZant's Instagram post

Another user wrote:

"how do you say buffett line in Spanish"

Comment on VanZant's Instagram post

One user called her out for not knowing Spanish, "No creo que hables español", which translates to:

"I don't think you speak Spanish"

Take a look at the comment:

Comment on Paige VanZant's Instagram post

Paige VanZant claims she is a trailer girl who made it in life

Paige VanZant has had a very traumatic childhood and has spoken about it very openly. The former UFC fighter was not born to well-off parents and had to work hard for everything she earned. To top it off, she was relentlessly bullied in school and was also taken advantage of by a group of boys. She has stated that MMA gave her another chance at life.

She captioned a recent Instagram post saying:

"Trailer park girl who made it"

Take a look at the post:

However, the comment section was full of criticism for the former UFC fighter. Most fans were expressing their frustration of not getting to see VanZant fight to her potential in the UFC and instead, turning to OnlyF*ans to make money. Fans bombard her every post and criticize her pictures and videos. The MMA fighter has not paid any heed to the comments and continues posting.

Poll : 0 votes