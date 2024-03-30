"Your poor wife and children" - Fans call out Conor McGregor after the Irishman posts party snaps from the Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor's Instagram posts have once again come under fire. This time, the Irishman's recent photo collage of himself partying at the Black Forge Inn has drawn fan criticism due to the noticeable absence of his children and Dee Devlin, who is his fiancée but is often mistaken for being his wife.

The two were engaged four years ago, back in 2020, but remained unmarried. Instead, the pair have had several children throughout the years, with their fourth child, Mack, being born back in early December. Nevertheless, fans have taken aim at McGregor's status as a family man.

One fan lamented what the Irishman appears to be putting his family through with his constant partying.

"Your poor wife and children."

Another fan criticized McGregor for rarely taking pictures of himself in Devlin's company. Instead, some of the pictures he uploaded of his partying at the Black Forge Inn featured Australian women's boxer and his close friend, Ebanie Bridges, along with other acquaintances.

"Bro never takes pictures with his actual wife"

This was echoed by another fan.

"This dude's poor wife"

One comment even claimed that McGregor's partying was evidence that he would never fight again, despite his recent statements to the contrary.

"This n***a never fighting again"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Conor McGregor's partying

Despite the outrage he sparked among his fans, McGregor has never been the recipient of disapproval from Devlin. At least not publicly. The couple has maintained a united front throughout the years, regardless of the legal fiascos the Irishman occasionally finds himself in.

Conor McGregor has ironed out the details of his UFC return

While Conor McGregor is still riding the wave of success that 'Road House' enjoyed, he remains fixated on fighting, despite what his partying habits might imply. The Irishman recently disclosed that he and the UFC have finally agreed on terms for his octagon return.

This was corroborated by his expected opponent, Michael Chandler, who claimed that an agreement had been made. Unfortunately, he was not at liberty to disclose the official date for the pair's bout, but did promise the fans that it would took place.