“I don't see many weaknesses in his game” - Yusup Saadulev impressed by “pretty good” Stephen Loman

Yusup Saadulev claims to have nothing but respect for his next opponent, Stephen Loman.

Saadulev has been in ONE Championship for close to a decade. The Russian has beaten big names such as Adriano Moraes and Masakazu Imanari in the ONE Circle. For the first time in his career, the No.3-ranked bantamweight feels that a world title opportunity is within reach.

However, promotional newcomer Stephen Loman could derail his path to a title shot when they square off at ONE: Winter Warriors 2 on December 17. ‘The Sniper’ is a five-time MMA champion and the latest product of the famed Team Lakay stable to join ONE Championship.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Yusup Saadulev revealed that he understands the danger of facing Loman:

“I’ve seen some fights of Loman, and his strengths are that he has explosive attacks, good takedowns, [good] control, and good timing. He’s a pretty good wushu sanda fighter. I don't see many weaknesses in his game, so we’ll figure it out in this fight.”

Instead of adjusting his training or finding holes to exploit in his opponent, Saadulev said he focused on mastering his own skills in preparation for the bout. It’s a strategy that seems to be working well for him, as he has managed to win his last three fights.

“I’m still focused on becoming the best bantamweight in ONE championship and in the world. So, I’m being very professional for this fight.”

Yusup Saadulev’s latest outing saw him hand Troy Worthen his first career loss at last year’s ONE: Collision Course.

Meanwhile, Loman has gone undefeated since 2016. He last competed in 2019 when he successfully defended the Brave Combat Federation bantamweight championship against Canada’s Louie Sanoudakis.

Yusup Saadulev keeping a close eye on Lineker vs. Fernandes

While he remains completely focused on his match against Stephen Loman, Yusup Saadulev is paying close attention to the world title fight between John Lineker and Bibiano Fernandes.

The 36-year-old Russian firmly believes he deserves a title shot if he wins against Loman. Naturally, he's interested to see who he could be up against. Speaking to ONE Championship, he offered his insights on the Lineker-Fernandes title fight.

“I think Fernandes will defend his title again, but still, John is on a very good winning streak. He is fighting better than he did in the UFC and he has very hard hands. The result could be unexpected. It’s 50/50 I’d say," said Yusup Saadulev.

The highly anticipated matchup between Lineker and Fernandes is scheduled to happen at the promotion’s 10th anniversary show, ONE X, in early 2022. The event will also feature the much-anticipated mixed-rules bout between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Edited by C. Naik