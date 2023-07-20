Yuya Wakamatsu wants to avenge loss to Demetrious Johnson: “I’m ready”

Following his win over Xie Wei at ONE Fight Night 12, Yuya Wakamatsu believes he is ready to go up against Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight world title.

The Japanese superstar had the honor of welcoming the MMA GOAT contender to the flyweight division of the promotion back at ONE: A New Era in March 2019.

But, as many expected, 'Mighty Mouse' outworked his rival en route to a guillotine choke win in round two, the first of six wins inside the ONE Championship circle.

On his end, Wakamatsu has picked up a similar amount of victories since losing to the 36-year-old. Although there have been a couple of dents between those runs of triumphs, the Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete feels he is a genuine contender for the throne and deserves a chance to avenge his loss to the Washington resident.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Little Piranha' revealed that Demetrious Johnson is the only guy he wants to face next.

He said:

“One guy, DJ. I want to fight him because I believe I will win that fight. Right now, I’m ready.”

Although he might be ready, the battle can only come to fruition if and when Demetrious Johnson makes a decision on his career.

Following his successful ONE flyweight world title defense over Adriano Moraes, the kingpin has remained tight-lipped on his next move.

Fans are hoping that wasn't the last time they'd ever witness the legendary martial artist strut his stuff inside the circle, though.

Relive his epic trilogy win at ONE Fight Night 10 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to those in North America.