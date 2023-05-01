Zebaztian Kadestam aims to “put on a show” for American fans

Zebaztian Kadestam will compete in the United States for the first time and he intends to make the most out of it.

‘The Bandit’ will face Croatian mixed martial arts superstar Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Friday, May 5. The event will emanate from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The Swedish hard-hitter spoke with ONE Championship to share how much he’s looking forward to competing in America.

Zebaztian Kadestam said:

“It’s not only about winning, it’s about putting on a good show. I’ve never fought in America. I’ve never even been to America. This is going to be really cool. I’ve been wanting to go to America for a long time.”

Through 10 fights in ONE Championship, Zebaztian Kadestam has always given fans an exciting match regardless of the outcome. He has a 100% finishing rate in the promotion, and he looks to keep it that way against Roberto Soldic.

Meanwhile, Soldic is hungry to make a good impression after his ONE Championship debut against Murad Ramazanov ended in disappointing fashion. At ONE Fight Night 10, he gets another chance to impress fans around the world when he takes on an equally exciting fighter in Kadestam.

Both Zebaztian Kadestam and Roberto Soldic are eager to put on a show, and they are both hungry to claim gold in ONE Championship. Their pairing is easily one of the matches to watch out for because of the potential excitement it will generate.

Fans in North America can catch their match and more this Friday, May 5, live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

