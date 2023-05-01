Zebaztian Kadestam believes his style “suits perfectly for entertainment”

Zebaztian Kadestam is part of the select few chosen to compete at ONE Championship's first-ever live event in the United States, and he believes it is not by accident.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5, 'The Bandit' is set to take on Roberto Soldic in a welterweight MMA clash that promises to deliver fireworks on the show. The event will take place at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Ahead of their contest, the former welterweight world champion said he believes his fighting style suits the US, hence his role in the monumental cards put up by the promotion.

Zebaztian Kadestam told ONE Championship:

“I’ve been on the first Prime show and now I’m on the first U.S. show. I’m happy that I get the opportunity to be on the bigger cards. I think my style suits perfectly for entertainment if they match me well, and that’s what I’m about."

In ONE on Prime Video 1, the promotion's first show to be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video in North America, Zebaztian Kadestam produced a highlight-reel knockout over the late Iuri Lapicus. His one-punch KO kept his 100% finishing rate in ONE Championship intact.

'The Bandit' now brings his entertaining style to another milestone for the promotion, being its first live on-ground show in the United States. Standing opposite him will be Roberto Soldic, a fellow knockout artist hungry to showcase what he can do for ONE Championship fans all around the globe.

Their match and the rest of ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free to fans in North America with an active Amazon subscription.

Poll : 0 votes