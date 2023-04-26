Zebaztian Kadestam careful not to get knocked out by Roberto Soldic

ONE Fight Night 10 boasts an absolutely stacked card, but there’s a solid argument that Zebaztian Kadestam has got the honor of the people’s main event.

On May 5, the promotion will host its first ever event in the United States. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the entire card features some of the biggest names on the roster for this historic night.

Two of them will clash in a battle of knockout artists as former world champion Kadestam takes on one of the promotion’s most high-profile signings in recent times, Roberto Soldic .

Both men have incredible highlight reels with two of the highest knockout percentages of anyone in the world fighting at an elite level.

Kadestam comes into the fight off of back-to-back first round finishes, knocking both of his recent opponents out in less than two minutes inside the circle. Soldic, meanwhile, hasn’t proven how lethal of a finisher he is since signing with ONE due to his promotional debut against Murad Ramazanov not going to plan for the Croatian.

After being held in the early stages, ‘Robocop’ was hurt by an unintentional foul that caused the referee to wave the fight off and declare the result a no contest. But make no mistake about it, he will be coming to Colorado with one thing in mind and that’s proving himself.

Looking to defend his position as the division’s most dangerous striker, Zebaztian Kadestam gave props to his opponent in an interview with ONE Championship, explaining what Soldic brings to the table in this fight:

“He’s got the power. He’s got good timing. His left hand is good. He’s primarily a boxer, a better boxer than he is a kickboxer. I’ve got to watch my p’s and q’s so I don’t get knocked out, but so far so good in that department.”

Roberto Soldic faces off against Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

