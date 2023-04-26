Zebaztian Kadestam expects Roberto Soldic to try to knock his head off

Zebaztian Kadestam is expecting no less than a total war when he and Roberto Soldic lock horns on May 5 at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

‘The Bandit’ shared that, like him, ‘Robocop’ is an aggressive fighter who always looks to run over opponents. That makes their upcoming showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video ultra-competitive and explosive.

Stockholm's Zebaztian Kadestam, however, expressed readiness for whatever Roberto Soldic will be bringing come fight night, and is excited to get it going against the Croatian sensation.

He told ONE Championship in a recent conversation:

“I expect him to come and try to knock my head off my body and kick it to another planet. I expect it and I look forward to it.”

Pancrase Gym Sweden-affiliated Zebaztian Kadestam, the former ONE welterweight world champion, has been on an impressive winning roll of late.

He notched his last two fights by way of knockout, both coming in the early goings of the first round. The back-to-back victories have set him well as he makes another run to the top of the division he once ruled.

Roberto Soldic, meanwhile, is going for a more emphatic reintroduction to ONE fight fans after his promotional debut back in December turned out to be a dud. The match against Russian Murad Ramazanov was ruled a no contest as he was unable to continue when he was struck by an accidental knee in the groin in the opening round.

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

