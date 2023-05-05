Zebaztian Kadestam is ready to brawl with Roberto Soldic

Zebaztian Kadestam has had a lot of big fights under the ONE Championship banner as the former world champion in the welterweight division.

Throughout his entire career with the promotion, ‘The Bandit’ has established himself as one of the most ferocious knockout artists on the roster with all 6 of his victories in ONE Championship coming by way of knockout.

Off the back of two first round finishes, Kadestam is now looking for that one signature win that will put him back into title contention and he has drawn the perfect opponent for that.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, he will face one of the biggest new signings that the promotion has made in recent years, former KSW two-division champion Roberto Soldic.

Following his debut ending in a no contest, fans have been eagerly anticipating Soldic’s return and with his own incredibly high knockout percentage, this is set to be a classic match-up on an already stacked card.

Ahead of his clash with ‘Robocop’ at the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Zebaztian Kadestam issued these final messages on his Instagram page:

“Thank you for all the support all the msg all the energy, i feel it and im going to war with it lets f*cking go!!

Shoutout to @steven_pt_coach_campbell from @themidaswellness for all your help with my diet appreciate it”

Zebaztian Kadestam will face off with Roberto Soldic in a huge fight for the welterweight division at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

