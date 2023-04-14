Zebaztian Kadestam says Roberto Soldic a bigger fight than when he fought Ben Askren

Zebaztian Kadestam believes his ONE Fight Night 10 showdown with Roberto Soldic will be the biggest fight of his career thus far.

That’s a big statement coming from the former ONE welterweight world champion considering he has stepped inside the circle with some very big names. ‘The Bandit’ has competed against standouts including the late Iuri Lapicus, Murad Ramazanov, and former ONE world champion Kiamrian Abbasov. But none were bigger than when he faced former ONE and Bellator world champion, Ben Askren.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Zebaztian Kadestam suggested that his bout with Roberto Soldic will be the biggest yet, even eclipsing his 2017 scrap with Askren:

“I’ve had a lot of fights in ONE. I’ve won and defended the title, and this is the fight that is against [one of the world's best]. I fought Ben Askren and I think this is kind of the same. I think this fight is bigger than the Ben Askren fight. It’s a big name. Everybody knows him, he has all the hype, and I want it.”

As the hottest MMA free agent of 2022, Roberto Soldic made waves when he announced that he had signed on the dotted line with ONE Championship. Determined to steal the former two-division KSW champion’s hype, Kadestam immediately went after Soldic, calling the knockout artist out for an all-out war inside the circle.

His wish was granted, and while it seems like a dream, it could quickly become a nightmare for the Swedish striker. Roberto Soldic is in a league of his own, boasting an impressive 20-3 record, with an incredible 17 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Soldic will also head into the ‘Mile High City’ riding a seven-fight win streak dating back to 2018.

Not to be outdone, Zebaztian Kadestam is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts inside the circle.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

