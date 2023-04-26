Zebaztian Kadestam says Roberto Soldic a game of puzzles

Having been a member of the ONE Championship roster since 2017, Zebaztian Kadestam is a veteran of the welterweight division at this point.

The former world champion has competed against the best guys in the division and managed to maintain what got him to the dance in the first place: his tendency to put his opponents away.

Out of the 14 pro wins under his belt, 12 have come by way of knockout. With all that being said, for his next fight at ONE Fight Night 10 he will face a whole new challenge.

The veteran knockout artist of the division will take on the new blood who is looking to take the mantle away from him and stake his claim as the most dangerous welterweight on the roster.

Roberto Soldic made his name in KSW, where he reigned as a simultaneous double weight world champion, racking up 17 of his 20 career wins by way of finish.

The announcement of his signing last year became one of the biggest stories of 2022 but his debut didn’t go to plan, ending in a disappointing no contest due to an unintentional foul. This time around though, he has the perfect dance partner to showcase exactly what he brings to the table.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash on May 5, Zebaztian Kadestam spoke about the dangers that Roberto Soldic presents in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I think he’s a really good fighter. He hits hard, and he takes one to give two, so this is a tough fight for sure. He’s got a puzzle I’ve got to solve, but I’ve got a few more puzzles for him to solve.”

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

