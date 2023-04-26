Zebaztian Kadestam says Roberto Soldic’s come-forward style suits him

ONE Fight Night 10 features a barn-burner matchup between two of the best knockout artists on ONE Championship’s roster as Zebaztian Kadestam meets Roberto Soldic.

Both men have incredibly impressive knockout percentages, winning nearly all of their fights via knockout or TKO.

For Kadestam, he has already earned his stripes as arguably the division’s most dangerous competitor. As a former welterweight world champion under the ONE banner, ‘The Bandit’ is currently riding a two-fight win streak, finishing both in the opening round.

He will get the opportunity to face off with one of the promotion’s most high-profile signings in recent years when he takes on the former simultaneous two-weight world champion in KSW.

Croatian superstar Soldic made his name in Europe with his run of emphatic finishes, but he didn’t get to deliver on the hype during his ONE Championship debut. Against Murad Ramazanov at ONE on Prime Video 5 last December, his debut came to an unfortunate end due to an unintentional foul in the first round that ended the fight in a no contest.

Looking to keep his place as the most feared knockout artist in the welterweight division, Zebaztian Kadestam revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that he believes Roberto Soldic may play into his hands with his fighting style:

“I believe I’m a little bit more slick. I think I’ve got more tricks up my sleeve. I can fight side to side, I can fight moving backwards, I can fight moving forwards. I think he’s mostly a straightforward guy, and that’s going to suit me well.”

Kadestam versus Soldic features on the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers on May 5.

