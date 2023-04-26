Zebaztian Kadestam says if Roberto Soldic is smart, he will ‘wrestle a little bit’

If there’s one fight scheduled for ONE Fight Night 10 that is sure to produce fireworks, it’s the welterweight matchup between Zebaztian Kadestam and Roberto Soldic.

Both men have made their names by finishing their opponents and collecting massively impressive highlight reels that have led them to great achievements.

Kadestam is a veteran of the ONE Championship roster at this point. Since making his debut inside the circle back in 2017, ‘The Bandit’ has shared the circle with the very best in the division and is a former welterweight world champion. He has also produced back-to-back first-round finishes in his last two fights.

Soldic is the new blood in the division, making his name in European promotion KSW, where he reigned as a simultaneous two weight world champion.

The announcement that he had signed with ONE Championship became one of the biggest news stories of last year, but the Croatian star hasn’t had the chance to deliver on the hype as of yet.

His debut against Murad Ramazanov at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year ended in a disappointing no contest result due to an unintentional foul in the opening round.

On May 5, Soldic has drawn the perfect dance partner that he knows will be more than willing to trade shots with him in the middle of the circle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Zebaztian Kadestam said that he doesn’t expect his opponent Roberto Soldic to try and grapple him despite that being a smart decision:

“I think – I hope not, but I think – if [Soldic is] smart, he’s going to try and wrestle a little bit.”

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 card will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers on May 5, with three world championship matchups at the top of the bill.

Poll : 0 votes