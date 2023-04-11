Zebaztian Kadestam urges fans to “get your popcorns ready” as he continues countdown to ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is bound for an earth-rattling collision course with Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10. This pivotal bout of seismic proportions will see both Kadestam and Soldic perform in front of a US audience for the first time in their lengthy careers.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be ONE Championship's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil. To formally introduce ONE's greatness to the American viewing public, they've packed the card with their best athletes, including 'The Bandit' and 'Robocop'.

Zebaztian Kadestam posted on his Instagram account, inviting his fans to go and watch the event on Prime Video:

"Get your popcorn ready for this one 💣💥 #ONEFightNight10"

Zebaztian Kadestam is riding back-to-back knockout wins in ONE Championship, one over Valmir da Silva Barbosa and another over the late Iuri Lapicus. Once the feared 'Bandit' gets his groove going on the feet, he can almost certainly send someone into the shadow realm in an instant.

Needless to say, Kadestam is the perfect opponent for Soldic, who fights in almost the same way as him. 'Robocop' is looking to bounce back from the fiasco of his ONE Championship debut last year. Against wrestling-based fighter Murad Ramazanov, Soldic was accidentally hit by an errant knee strike to the groin. The shot rendered him unable to continue and ended the bout via a No-Contest.

Both warriors have a total of 29 knockouts between them and will certainly look to produce one more come fight night. From our experience watching knockout artists face each other in the past, the outcome almost always boils down to who can take a punch better.

Come May 5, Zebaztian Kadestam and Roberto Soldic will look to put each other away in order to enter their division's world title picture. ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

