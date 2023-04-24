Zebaztian Kadestam virtually daps it up with Liam Harrison heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is about to make his US mainland debut at ONE Fight Night 10. Across the circle from him will be Croatian MMA sensation Roberto Soldic, who will also make his US debut in the event.

Ahead of his massive bout on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado, Zebaztian Kadestam appeared on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Liam Harrison's podcast. In one of the most interesting bits of the conversation, 'The Hitman' lauded 'The Bandit' for his marvelous last performance inside the circle:

"@onechampionship USA debut is coming up fast and one of the fights I’m most looking forward to is @zebaztiankadestam Vs @soldicmma this fight is 2 absolute tanks and 2 KO artists going head to head. I recently caught up with @zebaztiankadestam and chatted with him about this fight. If you don’t follow him already make sure you do now. 5th may Denver Colorado and I’m now going to be lucky enough to be there live in attendance 👊🏻 #onefightnight10"

The bout Harrison was talking about was Kadestam's bout with the late Iuri Lapicus at ONE on Prime Video 1 back in August 2022. It was indeed one of the cleanest, most ferocious one-punch knockouts you'll ever see.

After getting briefly taken down, Kadestam kept the fight standing and calculatingly measured his distance. Exactly a minute into the first round, 'The Bandit' connected with an uppercut from hell that sent the Moldovan into the shadow realm instantaneously.

The punch was so strong that it shattered Zebaztian Kadestam's hand, which has made a permanent visible dent in his knuckle to this day. Regardless, however, we're sure that the powerful Swede will look to throw heat against Roberto Soldic come fight night.

Zebaztian Kadestam will face Roberto Soldic on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10 live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the event live and for free in US primetime on May 5.

