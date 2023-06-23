Zhalgas Zhumagulov dressed up as Bruce Lee has fans cheering him on - "A masterclass on how to market yourself"

UFC flyweight contender Zhalgas Zhumagulov recently caused a stir in the MMA world with his eye-catching hairstyle, reminiscent of the lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett.

The Kazakh fighter's bold fashion choice quickly garnered attention, but Zhumagulov didn't stop there. He took to Twitter to showcase his versatility by dressing up as the iconic martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Zhumagulov even playfully took shots at the numerous fights that had fallen due to his opponents, tweeted:

"Be like water my friend, don’t be like my 3 previous opponents 😆"

Zhalgas Zhumagulov @ZhakoZhumagulov Be like water my friend, don't be like my 3 previous opponents 😆

Zhalgas Zhumagulov's decision to don the attire of Bruce Lee has ignited a wave of excitement among fans, who are enthusiastically rallied behind the flyweight contender drawing cheers and admiration for his creativity.

Twitter user @sowa3000 remarked:

"- I want Bruce Lee! - We have our own Bruce Lee at home! - Bruce Lee at home:"

//Almazuulu @sowa3000

- We have our own Bruce Lee at home!

- We have our own Bruce Lee at home!

- Bruce Lee at home:

Another user @garyfloorguy1 applauded Zhalgas Zhumagulov's creativity:

"This is a masterclass on how to market yourself and your brand. Well done sir! Bol this weekend."

Gary Freeman @garyfloorguy1 @ZhakoZhumagulov This is a masterclass on how to market yourself and your brand. Well done sir! Bol this weekend

@BW22__ is a big fan of the 34-year-old's social media antics:

"You have very quickly became one of my favorite fighters. Always bangers in social media!"

BW22 @BW22__ @ZhakoZhumagulov You have very quickly became one of my favorite fighters. Always bangers in social media!

Twitter user @tousoaverrrrrr reacted:

"make this look into a tshirt we will wear it 😍"

j @tousoaverrrrrr @ZhakoZhumagulov make this look into a tshirt we will wear it 😍

Check out some more reactions below:

MMAgoCrazy @MMAgocrazy @ZhakoZhumagulov Bro get a green one and turn into the real life version Rock Lee 💥💥

Zhalgas Zhumagulov set to face Joshua Van at UFC Jacksonville

After a series of unfortunate events, Zhalgas Zhumagulov is ready to step back into the octagon and seize the opportunity at the UFC Jacksonville Fight Night extravaganza this Saturday. Initially slated to face Felipe Bunes at UFC Vegas 75, Zhumagulov's hopes were dashed when his opponent withdrew just a week before the event. However, the determined flyweight fighter is undeterred and eager to break free from his three-fight losing streak.

Now, Zhumagulov finds himself pitted against the debuting Joshua Van.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 BREAKING



With Felipe Bunes out, Zhalgas Zhumagulov will now fight Joshua Van at #UFCJacksonville next week.

After a remarkable start to his professional career, including capturing the Fight Nights Global Flyweight Championship in 2018, 'Zhako' secured a UFC contract. However, as he ventured into the octagon, the media, and fans were quick to question his losses to Raulian Paiva, Jeff Molina, and Charles Johnson.

Making his UFC debut in 2020, Zhumagulov's journey in the promotion has been a rollercoaster ride. While facing formidable opponents, he managed to secure a solitary victory over Jerome Rivera at UFC 264.

