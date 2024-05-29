"Zuck's getting smooth"- Fans impressed with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's improving BJJ under Mikey Musumeci

Brilliant minds Mark Zuckerberg and Mikey Musumeci got people talking online with their recent training footage on Instagram this week.

The Facebook billionaire continues to make huge strides in Brazilian jiu-jitsu with the help of Muscumeci as his coach. The pair have been training together since last summer and have become close friends as a result.

Hitting a new milestone this week, Zuckerberg was able to apply what he learned in a new training session that has all the fans singing his praises online.

Fan reactions

Watch the full clip on Instagram below:

Behind every good student, there's a good teacher. Mikey Musumeci will get a chance to unleash a set of new skills and techniques against old rival Gabriel Sousa on June 7, at ONE 167 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"It's about constant evolution, constant improvements" - Mikey Musumeci is focused on self-growth rather than winning titles ahead of ONE 167 rematch

At this point in his stellar career, 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci is focused on evolving from each new fight experience rather than pursuing all the belts and all the world titles.

The 27-year-old black belt generated a lot of attention in his early 20s when he began winning almost every accolade in his weight class.

As a young prodigy, it's difficult to think about losing when you're winning more than half the time. But what Musumeci has come to realize, after spending decades practicing jiu-jitsu, is that "winning" really means focusing on perpetual learning.

Ahead of his rematch with Gabriel Sousa at bantamweight, Musumeci posted on Instagram:

"Jiu-jitsu isn't about titles or wins for us, it's about constant evolution, constant improvements in our jiu-jitsu. The wins and tiles are in indirect result of our focus! So grateful to do what I love every day, and for the people in my life."