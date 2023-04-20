Nong-O celebrates Songkran with sons ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

Nong-O Hama took time away from training to celebrate Songkran with his family.

Nong-O has an important world title defense coming up at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. Although he’s locked into a training camp, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion made sure to have a good time for Songkran, Thailand’s new year's celebration. He shared a funny video on Instagram of him and his sons with the caption saying:

“Happy Songkran Day 😂”

On April 21, Nong-O returns to action with another world title challenger looking to dethrone him as the Muay Thai bantamweight king. Although there have been valiant efforts, the Thai superstar remains undefeated (10-0) in ONE, which includes eight world championship wins.

The next fighter to test their skills against the nearly unbeatable Thai phenom is Jonathan Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. Haggerty decided to leave his longtime division and move up to bantamweight, where a decreased weight cut could make him better than ever.

Haggerty is durable and has faced a lot of high-level competition, but his opponent at ONE Fight Night 9 is arguably the best he’s fought. Nong-O is coming off five consecutive KO/TKOs, including his last win against Alaverdi Ramazanov in January. It’ll be intriguing to see if ‘The General’ can counter his opponent’s relentless pressure and pull off the upset.

The action-packed bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight will headline ONE Fight Night 9, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

