Nong-O keen on facing ‘new generation’ of opponents with different fighting styles

Nong-O Hama is ready to challenge himself against the next generation of combat sports stars.

On April 21, the eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will put his belt on the line once again, squaring off with British striker Jonathan Haggerty. The two fan-favorites will step inside the ring for a can’t-miss clash at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

Before his return to action at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video, Nong-O spoke with ONE Championship, sharing his excitement over the opportunity to match up with a new generation of strikers.

“As a World Champion, I have seen the new generation of boxers each with different styles,” Nong-O said. “This makes me thrilled because I can fight with fighters that have various styles, which forces me to improve myself.”

Arguably the greatest Muay Thai fighter alive, Nong-O Hama has run roughshod over the competition inside the Circle, rattling off 10-straight wins under the ONE Championship banner since his 2018 debut. During that timeframe, he has bested some of the best strikers in the world, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison, and Alaverdi Ramazanov. However, his next opponent will be unlike any other he has faced before.

Jonathan Haggerty is a former ONE Muay Thai world titleholder, making him stand out from any other man who has attempted to dethrone the reigning bantamweight king. Squaring off with some of the best in the world, such as Joseph Lasiri, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon on two separate occasions, ‘The General’ has the big fight experience and knows what it feels like to carry the weight of ONE gold around his waist.

Will that help Jonathan Haggerty dethrone Nong-O Hama or will the Thai superstar continue his reign of terror over the Muay Thai division?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime on April 21.

