ONE Championship asks who Jonathan Haggerty should face next

ONE Championship asked fans who they think should be Jonathan Haggerty’s first challenger for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

At ONE Fight Night 9 this past weekend, Haggerty shocked the world by dethroning Nong-O Hama with a first-round knockout. ‘The General’ shook up the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division, giving every ranked fighter a clean slate against the world champion. The question is, what’s next for ‘The General’?

ONE recently posted an Instagram picture asking fans if Haggerty’s next fight should be against Nong-O, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Felipe Lobo, or Liam Harrison. The replies varied, including some saying:

“Nong-O immediate rematch is the only answer. Gives Haggerty the opportunity to solidify himself as a Bantamweight given that he was a heavy underdog, and it gives Nong-O the chance to regain his position given his history and status”

“@rodtang_jimungnon”

“Lobo, Harrison, Rodtang, Nong-O in that order 🔥”

“Lobo first he deserves it! Liam needs time to recover and a comeback fight. Nong O rematch next option. Petchanong kickboxing title fight would also be cool”

Every fighter mentioned by ONE Championship has a solid argument for deserving the next bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot. Firstly, Felipe Lobo made a statement in his comeback win against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9. If Nong-O doesn’t get an immediate rematch, Saemapetch is the next highest-ranked fighter, giving Lobo a good chance at securing the opportunity.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon holds two wins over Jonathan Haggerty at flyweight. With that said, ‘The General’ is a different beast at bantamweight, making the trilogy fight against Rodtang an intriguing matchup.

Liam Harrison is always a dangerous opponent with the star power to make any of his fights must-see action. Once he’s fully recovered from his knee injury, it’s undeniable that Haggerty vs. Harrison would be an action-packed war.

Last but not least, Nong-O had a legendary world title run that ended abruptly. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Thai superstar get an immediate rematch so Jonathan Haggerty can solidify himself as the best bantamweight Muay Thai fighter on the planet.

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's knockout win against Nong-O below:

Jonathan Haggerty shocks the world, knocking out Nong-O in the year's biggest upset. He's your new ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai champion!



Jonathan Haggerty shocks the world, knocking out Nong-O in the year's biggest upset. He's your new ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai champion!

#ONEFightNight9

