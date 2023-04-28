ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong explains why UFC is the only organization he'd like to co-promote with

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently revealed that he'd only ever be interested in a co-promotion with the UFC and no other MMA organization.

Bellator and Rizin are the most recent examples of organizations that have been co-promoted together. On December 31st last year, the two MMA entities put together a card titled Bellator MMA vs. Rizin, which took place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The event was seen as a major success for both brands, which also saw Bellator clean sweep their Rizin competition 5-0 on the night.

Despite recent success, co-promotions are a rarity in MMA, and ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong expects it to remain that way. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Sityodtong was asked if he would be interested in cross-promoting with any other organization.

According to the 52-year-old, it would only make sense for ONE and the UFC to co-promote together as they are both the biggest organizations in the sport. He said:

“Look, again, if you look at the largest players in the combat sports industry, pure facts and figures. Forget about marketing. Pure facts and figures. The Nielsen industry report, if you’re a fan an don’t know anything, go look at the followers that ONE has. We have 70 million social media followers globally, when you include China and stuff. I think the UFC has 100 million plus...It’s very clear there are two big giants — one in the east and one in the west.”

Bobby Green reveals the conversation he had with UFC president Dana White following UFC Vegas 71 controversy

UFC lightweight Bobby Green is still reeling from the controversy that saw his KO victory over Jared Gordon overturned into a no-contest due to an accidental headbutt.

Green opined that the headbutt didn't lead to a finish because Gordon was still active on the canvas. Octagon officials then took the time to review the footage and decided the accidental clash of heads was what knocked 'Flash' unconscious.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'King' revealed he had spoken with Dana White about the incident but stated hadn't been compensated by him. He said:

"No. I talked to Dana. I just told him, 'My bad, bro, I was trying to f**king hit him with a lead elbow. I wasn't f**king trying to do no bulls**t. F**king kid went down, so I smashed him.' And so Dana was like, 'It's alright, it's all good, kid.' But s**t that ain't all good, I need my money."

