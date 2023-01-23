Welcome to today's edition of the daily Sportskeeda ONE Championship News Roundup, where we present the promotion's most important stories.

Today, we’ll discuss Aung La N Sang’s quest to reclaim his lost world title, Chingiz Allazov welcoming all challengers, and Demetrious Johnson’s heartwarming message to Angela and Christian Lee.

#3. Aung La N Sang vows to reclaim lost ONE world title

It wasn’t that long ago when Aung La N Sang ruled over two divisions, the middleweight and light heavyweight ranks, at the same time.

While ‘The Burmese Python’ no longer desires to fight the bruisers at 225 pounds, he still has gold aspirations at middleweight.

After enduring the toughest stretch of his career by dropping three of his last five fights, a rejuvenated Aung La has won two straight. Both victories came by way of first-round knockouts against Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Aung La said the road to his world title redemption begins this year:

"2023 is going to be an exciting one. I feel good, I feel strong. I’m ready to climb my way back to the top. And I promise you I’m going to get back what’s mine."

Catch the full interview below:

#2. Chingiz Allazov willing to face any top featherweight contender

Newly minted featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov loves a good challenge.

While he recently aired his desire for a superfight against two-sport world champion Regian Eersel, ‘Chinga’ made it clear that he’ll throw down with anyone the promotion sees fit.

Allazov said he’s willing to give Superbon Singha Mawynn an immediate rematch since he earned that benefit of the doubt.

However, he’s also leaving the door open for the other killers in the division.

Allazov even dropped a few names in his ONE Fight Night 6 post-fight interview with SCMP MMA:

“Marat Grigorian is a dangerous fighter. He has good power. He can go forward. Same as [Giorgio] Petrosyan, although he got knocked out big when Superbon beat him. Maybe he comes [back]. Whoever wins fights me, no problem. I like this fight… Maybe, if he has a speedy recovery, no problem. I would love to fight Petrosyan, Grigorian, or Sitthichai. For me, no problem for my opponent.”

The promotion’s featherweight kickboxing division is indeed as stacked as they come. Allazov will have his work cut out for him with a bevy of strong contenders waiting in the wings.

Catch the full interview below:

#1. Demetrious Johnson says Angela and Christian Lee should take a few years off

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson joined the entire MMA community in mourning the tragic passing of Victoria Lee.

‘Mighty Mouse’, who’s no stranger to the pain that comes with losing a loved one, aired his support for Victoria’s siblings and fellow ONE fighters Angela and Christian Lee.

According to Johnson, fighting should be the last thing on their minds at the moment after the tragedy.

Angela, of course, is the reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion, while Christian recently became a two-division world champion. As far as DJ is concerned, the pair should not rush back to the circle and take as much time as they need to heal.

He said in an interview with SCMP MMA:

“Whenever they’re ready to come back and compete, come back and compete. If you don’t want to compete, you don’t have to compete. There’s more to life than just trying to get back to the cage and circleside and be able to compete.”

Furthermore, Johnson added that the Lee siblings should simply focus on the well-being of their children for the time being:

“Take two years, three years off and enjoy your daughter. I know Christian [Lee] they have a child and I know Angela has a child. Take off and be parents for a little while. Fighting ain’t going nowhere, this sh*t ain’t going anywhere. It’s going to be here when you guys are ready to come back. Take your time, take all the time you need to get your mind right."

Catch the full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes