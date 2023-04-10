ONE Championship news roundup (April 10, 2023)

Welcome to today's edition of the daily Sportskeeda ONE Championship News Roundup, where we present the promotion's most important stories.

Today, we’ll discuss Jarred Brooks volunteering to become a replacement for ONE Fight Night 10’s main event, Kade Ruotolo defending the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker, and Demetrious Johnson naming the two fighters he’d like to face in a fantasy dream match.

#3. Jarred Brooks wants the smoke, volunteers as replacement for ONE Fight Night 10 headliner

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks has always been vocal about what he wants in his career.

While he’s not part of ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the American star proclaimed that he’ll be in the venue in case something goes amiss in the card’s main event.

Jarred Brooks @The_monkeygod I’m going to Denver may 5th and if DJ or moreas can’t fight , I would like to replace either one. I’m going to Denver may 5th and if DJ or moreas can’t fight , I would like to replace either one.

Taking to Twitter, Brooks said that he’ll be in Colorado on May 5 to become a replacement if either Adriano Moraes or ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson couldn’t make it to 1stBank Center:

“I’m going to Denver May 5th and if DJ or Moraes can’t fight, I would like to replace either one.”

Although Brooks posted it on social media, it doesn’t mean his pronouncement is an official ruling.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States and will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

#2. Kade Ruotolo defends ONE world title against Tommy Langaker next at ONE Fight Night 11

Kade Ruotolo is set for a second defense of his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title when he takes on Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11.

Combat sports website MMA Mania was the first to break the news.

The matchup between Ruotolo and Langaker has been talked about for quite some time now. It gained further traction when the Norwegian grappler submitted Uali Kurzhev at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

Both Ruotolo and Langaker have perfect records in ONE Championship and it seems that they were destined to share the circle at one point or another.

Ruotolo debuted in May 2022 when he took a unanimous decision win over Shinya Aoki at ONE 157. He went on to submit Kurzhev to become the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October.

The 20-year-old then retained the gold against Matheus Gabriel via unanimous decision in December at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Langaker, meanwhile, submitted Renato Canuto in his promotional debut at ONE 160 in August 2022.

ONE Fight Night 11 is set for June 9 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

#1. Demetrious Johnson says GSP, Jon Jones are his dream fantasy fights

Demetrious Johnson has long been lauded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

While he’s firmly enshrined in the pantheon of legendary fighters, ‘Mighty Mouse’ admits that there are two men he’d like to face in a proverbial dream match.

Johnson, during a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, revealed that Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre are the two fighters that he would’ve wanted to fight in a couple of dream matches.

One fan asked:

“Past or present who would have been your dream fight if weight and size wasn’t an issue?’”

To which Johnson answered:

"Probably Jones or 'GSP'," referring to Jones and St-Pierre.

His matches against St-Pierre and Jones may be hypothetical, but his next one though is pure reality.

Johnson will defend the ONE flyweight world title against Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10. The match will be the third between the rivals with both fighters holding a knockout win against each other.

