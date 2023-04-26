ONE Championship news roundup (April 25, 2023)

Welcome to today's edition of the daily Sportskeeda ONE Championship News Roundup, where we present the promotion's most important stories.

Today’s issue talks about how Edgar Tabares got the gig to fight Rodtang, Roberto Soldic's motivation for training, and the headliners for ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

#3. Edgar Tabares needed his wife’s approval to fight Rodtang

As they say, a happy wife leads to a happy life, and Edgar Tabares clearly understands this notion.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the WBC Muay Thai international champion revealed an interesting story of how he was booked to fight Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Fight Night 10.

Tabares said:

"With ONE’s arrival in the USA, they were finding the very best fighters in America and when they saw my name in the rankings in the WBC Muay Thai, they saw that I was the WBC International champion. They called me they told me ‘Hey do you want to fight with Rodtang’ and I said ‘oh my God, I don’t know. Let me ask my wife."

The opportunity to fight for a world title against a growing legend in combat sports is not something that falls on anyone's lap everyday. However, Tabares had the sense to first ask permission from his wife before deciding to take the biggest fight of his career.

Good man!

#2. Roberto Soldic reveals what keeps him motivated in training

The constant grind of training usually takes its toll on people, but don't count Roberto Soldic among those people.

'Robocop' belongs to a rare breed that lives and breathes fighting, which leads him to train in the gym with or without a fight coming up. In an interview with MMA Sucka, he explained what keeps him motivated to train no matter the circumstances:

"This is my life. I don’t know how to do anything [else besides] this. I fight. I just fight. My mind is only on this. I give 110 percent for this because I don’t know what else to do. I can learn something but I just love the training and the discipline. Even in training, I don’t like to lose even in one round. I’m always coming forward fresh and ready.”

The Croatian superstar is all for the competition and the discipline that the fight game entails. He previously expressed his desire to pursue world titles in multiple sports as the main reason why he signed with ONE Championship and considering his motivation to train, he may well be on his way to do just that.

#1. Regian Eersel set to defend lightweight Muay Thai belt against Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11

As we count down the days to ONE Championship's first on-ground event in the United States on May 5, the promotion announced the headliners of its next event.

On June 9, ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Fight Night 11. In the main event of the card, two-sport world champion Regian Eersel will defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against promotional newcomer Dmitry Menshikov.

The co-main event features another world title bout as ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will defend his belt against Tommy Langaker. Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will also make his return to action as he takes on Tayfun Ozcan.

Expect a few more matches to be announced after ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, but the card is looking stacked as a follow-up event for the promotion’s historic event in the United States.

Poll : 0 votes