ONE Championship news roundup (April 27)

Welcome to today's edition of the daily Sportskeeda ONE Championship News Roundup, where we present the promotion's most important stories.

We’ll be discussing Mikey Musumeci’s interesting fighter comparison of Rodtang, Demetrious Johnson’s plans after ONE Fight Night 10, and Chatri Sityodtong’s upcoming meeting with free agent Francis Ngannou.

#3. Rodtang is “modern-day Mike Tyson”, according to Mikey Musumeci

ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci is a big fan of his fellow flyweight world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. When he’s not fine-tuning his deadly skills on the mat, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ loves watching ‘The Iron Man’ do his thing.

As both sensational athletes get set to defend their respective belts at ONE Fight Night 10, Musumeci likened the Thai superstar’s fighting style to boxing icon ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

He told the South China Morning Post:

“He’s like a modern-day Mike Tyson. You know how like, Mike Tyson would charge people and like, Rodtang just doesn’t care if he gets hit. So like, it’s like fighting someone that’s just like a zombie like he doesn’t care."

Musumeci added:

“You can’t kill him so, I feel like in terms of excitement the fans are gonna be like ‘holy shit like this guy literally doesn’t care’ he’s just gonna come forward and like his legs are like hands.”

Do you agree with Mikey Musumeci’s observation?

#2. Demetrious Johnson will go on a family vacation regardless of trilogy outcome with Adriano Moraes

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson wants to take it one step at a time when it comes to making a decision about his future.

Retirement talks have hounded the 36-year-old MMA great heading into his grudge match with rival Adriano Moraes on May 5. ‘Mighty Mouse’ admitted that he hasn’t made up his mind yet on whether his next fight would be his last.

He told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“So we'll see, go out there and fight, win, lose, draw. I'm going to go on vacation with my wife and kids. Put my feet in the sand and sit back. Okay, do I don't want to continue to fight, or do I want to focus on something else?”

Should Demetrious Johnson sail off into the sunset? Or do you think he has more fights left in him?

Find out at ONE Fight Night 10, which will air live and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

#1. Chatri Sityodtong will meet Francis Ngannou in person to discuss potential deal

The Francis Ngannou sweepstakes might end soon, according to ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The Singapore-based promotion’s head honcho, who is currently in the United States for ONE’s historic ONE Fight Night 10 card, will meet in person with the sought-after free agent.

Sityodtong is prepared to give Ngannou ONE’s final contract offer, which should hopefully entice ‘The Predator’ to take his talents to Asia.

He shared this with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“He’s waiting for our final offer. I’m gonna meet Francis on Saturday in LA. For sure ONE can give him the best offer on the table, but it has to work for him and us”.

Ngannou, of course, is a wanted man across MMA circles, as multiple promotions have entered a bidding war to attain his services. In previous interviews, the Cameroonian-French superstar cited ONE Championship as a possible destination.

Would you like to see Francis Ngannou join ONE’s heavyweight division?

Poll : 0 votes