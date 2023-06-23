ONE Championship’s rapid expansion a big motivator for Arjan Bhullar

Arjan Bhullar is excited by the prospect of one day fighting in the United States or India if he successfully becomes the ONE undisputed heavyweight world champion.

ONE Championship’s multi-year deal with Amazon last year has taken the entire sports world by surprise. With the focus now turned to ONE Championship and its athletes, Arjan Bhullar believes now’s the time to make the most of its rising popularity.

When Bhullar joined ONE in 2019, there was only the promise of expansion. Now that the promotion is past the developmental stages of establishing its footprint in North American markets, Bhullar feels even more motivated to stay with the company for as long as he can.

Speaking to ONE, the former Olympic wrestler said:

“So I’m excited, this is extra motivation, extra purpose through camp, through this fight. On the back side, I’m excited to sort of announce that with the company and everything. So that’s the priority. I’m excited to see these other markets, plans for the US.”

Arjan Bhullar is dead set on tackling new adventures with ONE Championship. But before those aspirations can come to fruition, he must cement his status within the heavyweight division first.

This Friday at ONE Friday Fights 22, Bhullar returns to the stage after a two-year absence to fight ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin in a unification bout for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title.

The Indian-Canadian world champion made massive headlines in 2021 for defeating long-reigning king and MMA veteran Brandon Vera by knockout.

With more than just boxing in his toolbox, Bhullar continues to be an exceptional wrestler, which he uses to great advantage to dominate opponents on the ground. Beating Anatoly Malykhin, however, will be no easy task.

The Russian juggernaut is a well-rounded heavyweight fighter despite not being one of the fastest 265-pounders out there. He remains undefeated at 12-0 with a 100 percent finishing rate and is also the ONE light heavyweight world champion.

Watch Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin and all ONE Friday Fight events live at 8:30 am EDT on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

