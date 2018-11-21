ONE: Conquest of Champions: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in India

ONE

One: Conquest of Champions is an MMA event taking place. ONE: Conquest of Champions will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on November 23, 2018. Here are the fights confirmed for the event.

In the main event, Brandon Vera will take on. Mauro Cerilli in a heavyweight bout.

The headlining attraction will be supported by a stacked card featuring Eduard Folayang vs. Amir Khan as well as Honorio Banario vs. Dae Sung Park. Other huge matches on the main card will include Raimond Magomedaliev vs. James Nakashima and Deividas Danlya vs. Hiroaki Suzuki.

Below you will find the current match card for ONE: Conquest of Champions 2018 along with where to watch ONE, and other details about ONE: Conquest of Champions live stream information:

ONE: Conquest of Champions 2018 Location and Date:

Location: Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines

Date and Time: Friday, Nov 23rd at 6:30 PM

The current card for ONE includes:

Main card

Heavyweight

Brandon Vera vs. Mauro Cerilli - MMA

Lightweight

Eduard Folayang vs. Amir Khan - MMA

Bantamweight

Honorio Banario vs. Dae Sung Park - Myai Thai

Welterweight

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. James Nakashima - MMA

Bantamweight

Deividas Danlya vs. Hiroaki Suzuki - KickBoxing

Preliminary card

Catchweight

Samy Sana vs. Armen Petrosyan - KickBoxing

Heavyweight

Alexandre Machado vs. Hideki Sekine - MMA

Bantamweight

Azwan Che Wil vs. Han Zi Hao - Myai Thai

Straweight

Jeremy Miado vs. Xuewen Peng - MMA

Flyweight

Akihiro Fujisawa vs. Rocky Bacto - MMA

Flyweight

Rudy Agustian vs. Ashraful Islam - MMA

How and Where to watch ONE: Conquest of Champions 2018 live

Channel: Preliminary matches can be viewed on the official Twitter of ONE. The show can also be viewed live on their App.

Date: Friday, 23rd November 2018.

Start time: It begins at 4:00 PM in India.