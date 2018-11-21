ONE: Conquest of Champions: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in India
One: Conquest of Champions is an MMA event taking place. ONE: Conquest of Champions will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on November 23, 2018. Here are the fights confirmed for the event.
In the main event, Brandon Vera will take on. Mauro Cerilli in a heavyweight bout.
The headlining attraction will be supported by a stacked card featuring Eduard Folayang vs. Amir Khan as well as Honorio Banario vs. Dae Sung Park. Other huge matches on the main card will include Raimond Magomedaliev vs. James Nakashima and Deividas Danlya vs. Hiroaki Suzuki.
Below you will find the current match card for ONE: Conquest of Champions 2018 along with where to watch ONE, and other details about ONE: Conquest of Champions live stream information:
ONE: Conquest of Champions 2018 Location and Date:
Location: Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines
Date and Time: Friday, Nov 23rd at 6:30 PM
The current card for ONE includes:
Main card
Heavyweight
Brandon Vera vs. Mauro Cerilli - MMA
Lightweight
Eduard Folayang vs. Amir Khan - MMA
Bantamweight
Honorio Banario vs. Dae Sung Park - Myai Thai
Welterweight
Raimond Magomedaliev vs. James Nakashima - MMA
Bantamweight
Deividas Danlya vs. Hiroaki Suzuki - KickBoxing
Preliminary card
Catchweight
Samy Sana vs. Armen Petrosyan - KickBoxing
Heavyweight
Alexandre Machado vs. Hideki Sekine - MMA
Bantamweight
Azwan Che Wil vs. Han Zi Hao - Myai Thai
Straweight
Jeremy Miado vs. Xuewen Peng - MMA
Flyweight
Akihiro Fujisawa vs. Rocky Bacto - MMA
Flyweight
Rudy Agustian vs. Ashraful Islam - MMA
How and Where to watch ONE: Conquest of Champions 2018 live
Channel: Preliminary matches can be viewed on the official Twitter of ONE. The show can also be viewed live on their App.
Date: Friday, 23rd November 2018.
Start time: It begins at 4:00 PM in India.