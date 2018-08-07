One FC: Peculiar meal leaves a big smile on Srisaket Sor Rungvisai's face.

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 // 07 Aug 2018, 15:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WBC Super Flyweight World Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai with Chatri Sityodtong.

What's the story?

WBC Super Flyweight World Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai may be the hardest puncher in today’s well-entrenched boxing scene of Thailand, but his angst inside the ring melts when his favorite food becomes the topic.

In case you didn't know...

Rungvisai is set to make his debut in ONE Championship, a mixed martial arts organization that was established in 2011.

ONE Championship recently announced its partnership with Nakornloung Promotion (NKL) to co-promote the next title defense of Rungvisai.

Rungvisai puts his super flyweight crown on the line against Mexico’s Iran Diaz in the main event of ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES, which takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on 6 October.

The heart of the matter

The often-overused proverb "The best way to a man's heart is through his stomach" is applicable to Rungvisai because he breaks into a wide smile when he sees his desired meal on his plate.

However, Rungvisai’s choice of comfort food might be too exotic to most because his satisfying set meal consists of grilled Bandicoot rat and fried pigeon, matched with spicy red ant eggs and sticky rice.

“It’s my favorite since I was a kid. It reminds me of my childhood. My parents always prepare these goodies every time they pick me up at the airport from a trip abroad for a fight or after the fight here in Thailand. It’s my victory meal,” he shared.

Grilled Bandicoot rat has become a popular delicacy in many provinces of Thailand, slowly turning into a lucrative industry due to its large demand and the income that it generates. Meanwhile, red ant eggs are common food for people in Thailand’s northeastern area as it has been utilized as an ingredient in some authentic local dishes.

“Just the thought of my favorite meal makes me crave, but I need to hold myself back in favor of my upcoming bout,” he said in jest. All of Rungvisai’s gastronomic delights would not be part of his very strict diet plan as he prepares for his third defense of the WBC Super Flyweight World Championship.

What's next?

“I am excited to showcase my skills at home in Bangkok. As a world champion boxer, this is a rare opportunity for me to be able to defend my world title in front of my people. I thank ONE Championship for the honor, and I will do my best to retain my title,” he stated.

Rungvisai assured that food presently takes a backseat as he sets his sights on winning the scheduled 12-round championship clash with Diaz.

“I am very deep in preparations right now for one of the most significant bouts of my career. The possibilities with ONE Championship and NKL are endless. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my career,” he ended.