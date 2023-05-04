ONE Fight Night 10 preview and predictions: Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes

The biggest trilogy match in ONE Championship history is finally upon us, and it’s only fitting that it will take place in yet another historic card.

The score will finally be settled between rivals Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes in the main event of the promotion’s on-site United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10. It will take place at the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5.

Pride, honor, legacy, and 26 pounds of solid gold will be on the line, as the victor will walk away with ONE flyweight world title, along with all the bragging rights in the world.

Considered the GOAT among many MMA circles, Johnson has been hounded by retirement rumors in the weeks leading to the conclusion of this epic rivalry. ‘Mighty Mouse’ himself has been non-committal about his future plans and said he will make the decision after this battle, regardless of the outcome.

Moraes, meanwhile, is out to make history himself, looking to usher in an unprecedented fourth reign as the king of the flyweights. If ‘Mikinho’ succeeds, he’ll also become the first fighter to beat the legendary ‘DJ’ twice.

With that said, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship squad has methodically analyzed this gargantuan match-up and aired their predictions.

All 11 fights from the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III card will air live in US primetime and air free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Craig Pekios: Demetrious Johnson via submission

Adriano Moraes clearly has the size advantage, but fighting in the elevation of Colorado, Demetrious Johnson’s gas tank will likely hold up much better than Moraes’.

The longer the fight goes, the more it favors DJ. If Moraes is going to win, it will have to be in the first two rounds. If it goes any longer than that, Johnson will not only outlast Moraes, he’ll likely finish him.

Mike Murillo: Adriano Moraes via KO in the championship rounds

Admittedly, the trilogy fight between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes that will go down at ONE Fight Night 10 this week is very difficult to predict. As attested by their first two fights which they split, they both have in them to take a win at a snap of a finger.

That said, I think the rubber match between the two boils down to who wants it more. And I believe it is Moraes, who I see winning by knockout in the championship rounds.

Between the two, I feel Moraes recognizes that a lot more rides for him in the trilogy fight moving forward. That, coupled with how things ended for him last time against Johnson, I see ‘Mikinho’ coming in with a chip on his shoulder and will be sharp and aggressive.

Such aggression will come to a head anywhere between rounds three to five, with Moraes catching Johnson with a telling strike from which he will not recover.

Talk has it that this could be the swan song for Johnson. But regardless of the outcome, he is a legend through and through. Even the greatest of all time, as many would say.

Vince Richards: Demetrious Johnson via fourth-round submission

This fight will certainly end in a finish, but not in the way you’d expect.

While the first two fights between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson ended in spectacular knee strikes, this one will end in someone tapping out.

Both fighters, I feel, will be cautious of one another and they will try to turn this into a technical chess match of the highest quality.

Moraes and Johnson are two of the best submission artists in mixed martial arts and either of them can quickly isolate a limb, or the neck, for a slick submission.

While Moraes sets traps to get into his BJJ game, Johnson does the complete opposite and puts ungodly pressure on his opponents before locking in his holds.

I expect that Johnson’s forward pressure will be the key to this match, and he’ll get Moraes to where he wants before securing that submission finish.

Ted Razon: Adriano Moraes via third-round submission (RNC)

It’s never a good sign whenever a fighter talks about moving on to other ventures, especially when the biggest fight of his career is coming up. I am a huge fan of Demetrious Johnson and his accomplishments in the sport, but I think his heart and mind are already in a different place.

Simply going through the motions is a dangerous ploy, especially since he’s going up against a destroyer like Adriano Moraes.

One could argue that Moraes won the first five combined rounds of their first two matches until that flash flying-knee KO Johnson landed in the fourth round of the rematch.

I think ‘DJ’ will once again have a hard time with the Brazilian’s length and incredible ground game.

I expect 'Mikinho' to tag him on the feet, and Johnson responding by changing levels to try to clinch or get a takedown. Moraes will be ready for him and take his back. We know the BJJ black belt is lethal from there and I believe he can get the tap via rear-naked choke.

We know Johnson has never been submitted in his career, but let’s not forget he was never knocked out either up until Moraes stunned him in the first match.

Poll : 0 votes