ONE Fight Night 13 preview and predictions: Mikey Musumeci vs. Jarred Brooks

Mikey Musumeci has run roughshod throughout the flyweight submission grappling division. Because of that, he’s now taking on a fellow world champion in his next world title defense.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will defend the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The grappling showdown goes down this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Several storylines hang on the balance in this intriguing matchup since Musumeci and Brooks aren’t just from different sports, they’re also complete opposites of each other when it comes to their attitude.

Brooks is the brash and aggressive mixed martial artist who’ll get under his opponent’s skin any way he gets, while Musumeci is the laid-back pizza-loving star who is considered the most wholesome fighter in the world today.

Before this card streams live and free on Prime Video in North America, the ONE Championship Sportskeeda MMA gave their unbiased and technical predictions for Musumeci vs. Brooks.

James De Rozario: Musumeci by RNC just past the halfway point of the contest

We have a pretty unique grappling match here between two of the most interesting characters on the ONE Championship roster. But I only see one clear winner, in the way of pasta-loving Sith lord 'Darth Rigatoni.'

The grappling wizard has a lot of ways and techniques he can make quick work of Brooks, and the real tough puzzle to solve here is: How will he achieve this win?

Brooks' smaller frame could pose a threat to Musumeci's ability to wrap himself into comfortable positions, though.

But then again, Musumeci has shown amazing flexibility and distance control in each and every one of his fights thus far.

The New Jersey native will start aggressively, and try to read Brooks' game, before possibly forcing 'The Monkey God' into his guard.

Brooks could show some sign of panic at that stage, and it'll be no surprise what the berimbolo connoisseur would go for next, a berimbolo, of course.

He would switch into a sweep or a back take after and possibly organize a path to yet another highlight-reel finish.

Mike Murillo: Mikey Musumeci by late submission

The champion-versus-champion clash between Mikey Musumeci and Jarred Brooks is going to be a competitive one but I see it ultimately going the way of submission grappling king Musumeci by submission late in their 10-minute joust.

With the title showdown to be played under submission grappling rules, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has an outright advantage, which would play a significant role come fight night. Being the bigger fighter, too, should help his cause.

But the go-getting fighter that Brooks is, I expect him to pose problems and shoot for submissions early in the match, anchored on what he touts as his sound catch wrestling skills.

In the end, however, Musumeci, having practically seen everything there is in grappling, will have an answer to every look presented to him while also making his move in the closing minutes of the contest for a finish, possibly locking down Brooks.

Ted Razon: Mikey Musumeci by early submission

This champion versus champion grappling affair between Mikey Musumeci and Jarred Brooks is indeed one of the most intriguing matchups of this card.

For starters, the wrestling-heavy Brooks brings forth a completely different set of skills than Musumeci’s previous challengers.

I expect ‘The Monkey God’ to complete a takedown early and apply his signature top pressure. Brooks will be the most dangerous in the opening minutes, but I doubt he can get past the champ’s extremely intricate guard, especially considering there are no punches involved.

Musumeci admitted it’s going to be challenging to apply joint locks to Brooks given the challenger’s short limbs.

Then again, Brooks will wrestle a lot in this matchup, which means his neck will be exposed a lot of times.

I expect ‘Darth Rigatoni’ to lock in a blood choke of some sort. He’ll likely slither his way to Brooks’ back around the two or three-minute mark of this fight and choke ‘The Monkey God’ out.

Vince Richards: Mikey Musumeci by late submission

There’s no better way of putting it, but Mikey Musumeci is indeed one of the greatest submission grapplers of his generation. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was a five-time BJJ world champion before he arrived at ONE Championship in 2022.

Musumeci has been untouchable in ONE Championship but he’ll now face an opponent who’ll stop at nothing to get what he wants.

Jarred Brooks is the most aggressive grappler, pound-for-pound, in the promotion and he’ll certainly use that forward pressure and charge at Musumeci right from the opening bell.

Musumeci, however, might just use Brooks’ aggression to his advantage and lock in ‘The Monkey God’ in his intricate web of holds and chokes.

Brooks will undoubtedly put early pressure on Musumeci, but I see ‘Darth Rigatoni’ turning the match’s momentum to his side with clinical ease.

After he tires Brooks out, Musumeci could finish the match with either a choke or with his patented leg locks late in the 10-minute contest.