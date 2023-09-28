ONE Fight Night 14: Jessa Khan wants to ‘sort out’ mistakes from first fight with Danielle Kelly

Jessa Khan plans to fix the mistakes she made when she first fought Danielle Kelly in a submission grappling match.

In February 2021, Kelly and Khan competed against each other at a WNO event, with the latter securing a decision win.

Two and a half years later, the world-class atomweight grapplers will meet again under entirely different circumstances on a far bigger platform.

On Friday, September 29, the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title is up for grabs as Jessa Khan and Danielle Kelly go toe-to-toe in a highly-anticipated rematch.

During an interview on The Shintaro Higashi Show, Khan had this to say about facing Kelly at ONE Fight Night 14:

“I think she also has some good takedowns. I know in our fight we did, she was able to take me down, and I was trying to get a guillotine off of that. So that's one situation that might possibly happen this time around again.

She added:

"So all these scenarios are playing in my head, and I’m going to try and play it back and sort it out this time around.”

Jessa Khan might have to make some adjustments, as she will compete in the circle for the first time.

With that said Khan has the skills to emerge victorious, which was showcased with a gold medal in the 2023 IBJJF World Championships.

As for Danielle Kelly, she’s validated her superstar status under the ONE Championship banner throughout her promotional journey.

Since making her debut in March 2022, the 27-year-old American has delivered three firecracker performances, leading to a pair OF US$50,000 performance bonuses.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan will be the first of three women’s world title matches at ONE Fight Night 14.

The Singapore Stadium event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29.