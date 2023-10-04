ONE Fight Night 15 preview and predictions: Joshua Pacio vs. Mansur Malachiev

By the time ONE Fight Night 15 comes to an end, there could be a couple of new world champions and a slew of ONE Championship contenders who will be on the cusp of five-round wars with a strong showing this Friday, October 6.

One match that falls under the latter is the fourth bout of the evening, which sees former strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio face Mansur Malachiev in a match that will leave the global audience and fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on the edge of their seats.

On Pacio’s end, there’s no two ways about what he packs on fight nights. His unique style has helped him establish a status as a fan favorite.

However, the dynamite from La Trinidad, Benguet, is in need of a big win more than ever to rightfully earn a rematch against Jarred Brooks after dropping his gold to the American superstar at ONE 164 last year.

While his goal is on that chance to run it back against ‘The Monkey God,’ Pacio cannot overlook what his next challenger brings to the ring. Enter Malachiev, a Dagestani grappling phenom, who potentially has a win for the taking if he can find a route past Pacio’s striking and punish him with his bread and butter.

This one has a knockout or submission written all over it. And with so much at stake, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team is here to dissect the battle that could potentially unearth Brooks’ first challenger and test as a divisional king.

Mike Murillo: Joshua Pacio by decision

I expect a competitive fight between these two but I see Pacio winning in the end by decision.

‘The Passion’ is the more well-rounded fighter over Malachiev and can provide varying looks all fight long, which should propel him to the decision win.

Of course, a common criticism thrown his way is his grappling game, which is the strong suit of Malachiev, but there is no denying he has improved on it in the past couple of years in ONE Championship.

In his last fight, he was able to handle the wrestling of Jarred Brooks quite well. While he lost and was dethroned as ONE strawweight king in the process, Pacio still made a good account of himself and gave Brooks a hard time. And I expect the Filipino fighter to do the same against Malachiev.

Motivation to bounce back and do well now that he is fighting under a new camp with Lions Nation MMA are added motor for him to go for the win, and I expect him to deliver accordingly.

Vince Richards: Joshua Pacio by knockout

Mansur Malachiev is just on his second fight in ONE Championship, yet he’s already looking like a potential world title challenger in the stacked strawweight division.

He’s the No.5-ranked strawweight contender and he could even book a shot at the ONE strawweight MMA world champion if he passes his next assignment against Pacio.

While this entry started out positively for Malachiev, it could end in an opposite way once he’s in the ring against the Filipino star. Pacio already has a solid argument for being one of the greatest world champions in ONE Championship history, after all.

The 27-year-old is hungry for redemption after losing the gold to Brooks in December 2022 and Malachiev might just be the perfect opponent for him to do that.

‘The Passion’ is also in the next chapter of his career after leaving the famed Team Lakay stable. Now representing Lions Nation MMA, Pacio wants nothing more than to give his new gym a massive start under ONE Championship.

Pacio also trained in the United States and it’s natural that he’ll test his newfound skills against Malachiev in Bangkok. Although he’s a natural striker, Pacio is also a well-rounded grappler who can hang with the best of them.

Nevertheless, I still see Pacio using his strikes to dictate the flow of the match and even take a stoppage win in the third.

Ted Razon: Joshua Pacio by decision

Mansur Malachiev will likely take a page out of Jarred Brooks’ playbook and neutralize Joshua Pacio’s dynamic striking by making this a grappling-heavy war.

Then again, I think ‘The Passion’ is a high IQ fighter who already learned from his mistakes since losing his belt.

I expect Pacio to not be as gun-shy as he did against Brooks and throw the full arsenal of his expansive striking repertoire. After all, I doubt the Russian has anything for him in that area. Pacio can even score a knockdown or two if Malachiev unwisely decides to go toe-to-toe.

I think Malachiev will still complete his takedowns, especially in the early goings of the bout when they’re not as slippery. However, Pacio already knows what’s coming for him and I believe he worked on his takedown defense, transitions, and escapes to keep this fight on the feet at all costs.

My money is on 'The Passion' leaving Lumpinee Stadium with a decisive decision victory.

James De Rozario: Joshua Pacio by TKO

Grappling won't be Pacio’s kryptonite and that will be apparent when he gets inside the ring against a man who exemplifies what Dagestanis does best when they’re in a fight.

With the recent happenings in his career – departing his old gym, joining forces with grappling technicians in North America, and the formation of a new dojo alongside his brothers in arms – I believe he has enough in his tank to overcome what looks like an obvious threat on paper.

Malachiev might have debuted in ONE Championship with a submission win over a man who possesses knockout power and decent grappling proficiency. But the former kingpin is mountains above ‘The Jaguar’s overall level, and I see his knockout power coming into full effect this Friday.

He will showcase a better defensive grappling game before that happens. I expect him to sprawl every takedown attempt, defend it with strikes in the clinch, and work his way back to the feet against the hard-pressing style of Malachiev.

In the stand-up department, he will make his tools count, and I don’t see this going past the second round because the Filipino will all but wrap up the contest with a TKO due to punches.

