ONE Fight Night 6 preview and predictions: Superbon vs. Chingiz Allazov

The moment of truth is finally upon us, as ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will defend his throne against streaking challenger Chingiz Allazov.

ONE marks its return to Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on Prime Video on January 13 inside the Impact Arena.

The entire card, which features three world title fights, will air live on US Primetime and is free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Considered the pound-for-pound best kickboxer on the planet, Superbon seeks to continue his path to greatness and further cement his legacy as one of the best to ever do it once it's all said and done.

Allazov, however, is on a quest of his own to shock the world and align himself among the best world champions in the sport. ‘Chinga’ already captured the silver belt by winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix final. Now, he wants the real thing draped on his shoulders.

As always, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team will offer their analysis of the fight and try to predict the victor of this highly-anticipated match-up at ONE Fight Night 6.

Vince Richards: Superbon by 4th round KO

If there is ever to be a definitive kickboxing match this year, it will be Superbon Singha Mawynn’s world title defense against Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6.

They are two of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world today, and their fight this Friday at Impact Arena will surely be one to watch out for.

The Thai superstar has looked invincible in his ONE Championship run, but Allazov might just be the person to match up with the Thai superstar. Allazov is on a three-fight winning streak, and his aggressive style could pose a different danger to what the champ is used to.

However, Superbon isn’t seen as the best kickboxer in the world without his own powerful argument. The 32-year-old is 3-0 in ONE Championship, and he employs a methodical yet overwhelming style that easily drowns out his opponents.

This fight will boil down to which fighter gets to employ their style first, and I think that it would be the reigning world champion. ONE Championship's first main event of the year fittingly features the two best pound-for-pound kickboxers on the planet today.

Ben Imperial: Chingiz Allazov via 2nd round KO

Both fighters have a lot of confidence heading into their matchups, as they should, considering they are both on a three-fight win streak against top-level talents. This matchup is a complete toss-up, considering the skills they bring to the table.

Superbon's precision and Allazov's power have proven to be their best weapons and have helped them reach the heights of their careers. They know exactly how to maximize their strengths, and it's virtually impossible to predict who will win this matchup just on paper.

I think Superbon will be prone to making mistakes in this fight. He will be fighting in front of his home fans and will look for a spectacular finish to bring the house down – which could be a mistake because he will fall into Chingiz Allazov's domain. However, if the Thai maintains his composure throughout the match, it will frustrate Allazov and maybe leave his defenses open, trying to get close to the world champion.

Additionally, all of Allazov's fights in the circle have all been three-rounders, with only one going the distance. Meanwhile, Superbon has two unanimous decision wins under his belt, with one going three rounds and his latest win coming after five rounds. I think Allazov's best chance is to get the knockout win either in the first or second round. Beyond that, I believe the Belarusian can get the stoppage in the fourth or a decision win. Either way, it's going to be a banger of a fight.

Ted Razon: Superbon via unanimous decision

After two unexpected delays, this fight is a long time coming. I’m sure both fighters further sharpened their talons in anticipation of this match.

However, I’m still giving the world champion the benefit of the doubt. While both carry immense power, I think Superbon is still the more technically sound striker. I believe this match will go the distance, and the Thai wrecking machine will run away with this in the championship rounds.

Sure, Allazov’s boxing is as crisp as ever, and he may even hold the advantage on that end. Then again, the Thai's kicking arsenal is just miles ahead of everybody. His mastery of the distance will once again be key to this fight, just like in his previous outing against Marat Grigorian.

I’m sure ‘Chinga’ will still have his moments, especially if he can turn this fight into a slugfest. Superbon, though, is too methodical to let that happen, and he’ll keep this fight going at his own pace.

