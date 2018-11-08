×
ONE: Heart of The Lion: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in India

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
15   //    08 Nov 2018, 17:07 IST

ONE
ONE

ONE: HOTL is an MMA event taking place in Singapore.

In the main event, ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes and ONE Interim Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon will collide in a match to unify the belts.

The headlining attraction will be supported by a stacked card featuring Christian Lee vs Kazuki Tokudome and the world’s best martial artists and superstar strikers.

Below you will find the current match card for ONE: Heart of the Lion 2018 along with where to watch ONE, and other details about ONE: Heart of the Lion live stream information:

 

ONE: HOTL 2018 Location and Date:

Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Date and Time: Friday, Nov 9th at 6PM

 

The current card for ONE includes:

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon- 145 lbs

Christian Lee vs. Kazuki Tokudome- 160 lbs

Tiffany Teo vs. Michelle Nicolini- 125 lbs

Adrian Pang vs. Kota Shimoishi- 170 lbs

D. Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Himanshu Kaushik- 125 lbs

Garry Tonon vs. Sung Jong Lee- 155 lbs

Muhammad Aiman vs. Shuya Kamikubo- 145 lbs

Hisyam Samsudin vs. Xie Bin-145 lbs

Anthony Engelen vs. Meas Meu

 

How and Where to watch ONE HOTL 2018 live

Channel: Preliminary matches can be viewed on the official Twitter of ONE. The show can also be viewed live on their App.

Date: Friday, 9th November 2018.

Start time: It begins at 3:30PM in India.

 

Bibiano Fernandes
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
