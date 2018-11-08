ONE: Heart of The Lion: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in India
ONE: HOTL is an MMA event taking place in Singapore.
In the main event, ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes and ONE Interim Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon will collide in a match to unify the belts.
The headlining attraction will be supported by a stacked card featuring Christian Lee vs Kazuki Tokudome and the world’s best martial artists and superstar strikers.
Below you will find the current match card for ONE: Heart of the Lion 2018 along with where to watch ONE, and other details about ONE: Heart of the Lion live stream information:
ONE: HOTL 2018 Location and Date:
Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Date and Time: Friday, Nov 9th at 6PM
The current card for ONE includes:
Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon- 145 lbs
Christian Lee vs. Kazuki Tokudome- 160 lbs
Tiffany Teo vs. Michelle Nicolini- 125 lbs
Adrian Pang vs. Kota Shimoishi- 170 lbs
D. Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Himanshu Kaushik- 125 lbs
Garry Tonon vs. Sung Jong Lee- 155 lbs
Muhammad Aiman vs. Shuya Kamikubo- 145 lbs
Hisyam Samsudin vs. Xie Bin-145 lbs
Anthony Engelen vs. Meas Meu
How and Where to watch ONE HOTL 2018 live
Channel: Preliminary matches can be viewed on the official Twitter of ONE. The show can also be viewed live on their App.
Date: Friday, 9th November 2018.
Start time: It begins at 3:30PM in India.