"Only one champ wasn't scripted" - Merciless MMA fans snub two WWE legends as Mike Tyson poses with Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

Mike Tyson was recently spotted with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan. Flair shared the picture on his social media with the following caption:

Surround yourself with champions”

Certain MMA fans savagely trolled the post with the age-old dig of pro-wrestling being scripted, while acknowledging Tyson as the only champ amongst the three. @matthew.stolle wrote:

"I only see one champion and two actors/acrobats."

@johnleewilliamson wrote:

"Only one champ wasn't scripted."

One fan also took a dig at Mike Tyson by slyly bringing up the infamous ear bite against Evander Holyfield. @scottburbol warned Flair:

"Watch your ears natich!!"

Meanwhile, WWE fans stood their ground, reminding others of the grueling nature of pro wrestling. Some also noted that pro-wrestling fans watch the sport despite being fully aware of it being scripted. @iamgaviino wrote:

"do you really think ppl watch pro wrestling bc they think it's real?"

@peteryemma wrote:

"pro wrestling is incredibly hard on your body. These guys all gave a ton to their respective sports."

When Mike Tyson gave away a Lamborghini to a cop

Mike Tyson made a fortune during his glorious boxing career, although he burnt it all away and had to file for bankruptcy at one point. 'Iron' also has had his run-ins with the law throughout his life, even spending some jail time in the '90s.

During another 'not-so-serious' encounter with the law, Tyson was pulled over by a police officer. The former heavyweight boxing champ decided to give away his Lamborghini car to the police as it would have cost him way too much to get it released. 'Iron' also believes it could have landed the officer in trouble.

Tyson said during a previous appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show:

“It could be one of them, yeah. But the same model, but not the car. No, No I didn’t want him to arrest me. No it wasn’t a bribe because he took the car and I called the police station and I wanted my car back and I realized it cost too much to get in the car for what I did. So I wanted my car back. He got fired, I guess. You can’t be doing that stuff. Taking bribes and stuff. You can’t do that stuff."

Catch Mike Tyson's comments below: