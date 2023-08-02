“Opposites collide” - ONE Championship asks fans’ predictions for Mikey Musumeci-Jarred Brooks showdown

One of the main attractions about ONE Championship is its unpredictability. Who would’ve thought a Mikey Musumeci vs. Jarred Brooks grappling showdown could cause so much traction with the fans? Well, apparently it does.

Fight fans are getting ready for the ultimate clash as two fighters from different backgrounds collide this Friday at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

BJJ wizard and reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is slated to put his belt on the line against ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

The match will follow ONE’s submission grappling rules, with the winner ending the match by a tap-out or by the most number of submission attempts.

With American wrestler Jarred Brooks entering Musumeci’s BJJ territory, fans have gone wild with predictions. Check out their picks below:

Indeed, as some of the comments suggested, Mikey Musumeci will be very difficult to beat. The American superstar has an overall BJJ record of 61 wins and 5 losses in his career, including the four straight wins in ONE Championship ever since he joined the roster in 2022.

His experience also includes fighting opponents with different styles like sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling - ‘Darth Rigatoni’ can defend from all angles. Brooks, however, poses a different threat that perhaps might give him the edge.

Brooks is physically aggressive, strong, and agile due to his MMA training and long-time wrestling background. His resume includes a whole array of submissions but his favorite by far are rear-naked chokes.

With only three weeks’ notice to prepare, Brooks can either surprise or disappoint. But one thing is for certain, he won’t go down without a fight.

ONE Fight Night 13 will go live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on Friday, August 4, 2023, which will be broadcast for free in North America on Amazon Prime Video.