Osamah Almarwai shares similarities between him and Mikey Musumeci

Osamah Almarwai is ready to put on a show for a raucous North American crown when he meets fan-favorite Mikey Musumeci on May 5.

ONE Championship’s highly anticipated U.S. debut, ONE Fight Night 10, will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Colorado and feature a trio of ONE flyweight world title fights in addition to a slew of exciting matchups, making it one of the biggest nights in the history of combat sports.

Ready to do his part to deliver for fans in the ‘Mile High City’ a memorable night of action is Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai. ‘Osa’ will make his debut by challenging Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship. Ahead of their clash inside the circle, Almarwai let it be known what fans can expect from the two submission superstars at ONE Fight Night 10.

“We have to make an exciting show. I feel like we are representatives of the sport. In ONE Championship there’s a lot of eyes. We have to hunt for submissions. I don’t like stalling and I know Mikey doesn’t like stalling. So it’s going to be exciting, I can’t wait.”

Osamah Almarwai will go into the bout with 22 career wins to his credit and world-class submission skills thanks to his training with BJJ legend Andre Galvao. He will need all that, and maybe a little bit more, when he meets the New Jersey native and five-time IBJJF world champion, Mikey Musumeci.

Etching his name in the history books by becoming the promotion’s first-ever submission grappling world champion in September, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ started off 2023 in spectacular fashion, scoring a brilliant decision victory over Mongolia’s Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Will Musumeci score back-to-back title defenses or will Osamah Almarwai shock the world and become the promotion’s latest submission sensation?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

