Paulo Costa vs. Kamaru Usman is not a fight the UFC should book, despite the Brazilian's recent challenge: Here's why

There are two fighters on Paulo Costa's radar, Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman. Unfortunately, for the Brazilian, only one of those opponents makes for a compelling fight. He and Chimaev have a rivalry complete with their own history. In fact, they were previously scheduled to face each other.

Regrettably, an elbow-related issue forced Costa to withdraw from that bout. Now, he is reeling from a competitive but doubtless unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 298. He is 1–3 in his last four fights and has struggled to impose himself against every currently ranked fighter on the roster.

The Brazilian needs to rebuild himself. However, fighting Usman is the wrong course of action to take. It would do nothing for him besides giving him a notable name. He must focus his eyes on Chimaev instead.

Paulo Costa needs to justify his place by beating a currently-ranked middleweight

The truth of the matter is that Paulo Costa was never as good as advertised. His undefeated record was an illusion that had previously convinced fans and fighters alike that he was either going to enthrone himself as the UFC middleweight champion or, at the very least, become a common fixture in the title scene.

Unfortunately, both of Costa's wins and losses have told a revealing tale about his ceiling as a fighter. The only fighters he has beaten are those who are currently retired or floundering outside the UFC with little success. Some are even completely inactive after rough losing streaks, like Oluwale Bamgbose and Garreth McLellan.

Whenever he has faced anyone who is still ranked in the middleweight top 15, he has failed, getting TKO'd by Israel Adesanya, losing via unanimous decision to the unremarkable but reliable Marvin Vettori, and losing via unanimous decision to Robert Whittaker.

Costa went from being a title challenger and top five fighter to slipping to the #6 rank before UFC 298, to now sitting at #7. Given how inactive he is, he may soon find himself outside of the top 10 simply from not fighting enough, let alone losing. He is in desperate need of justifying his position in the middleweight rankings.

Fighting Kamaru Usman will not accomplish that. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is not ranked at 185 pounds and would be massively undersized against Costa. If beating the former welterweight champion did nothing for Khamzat Chimaev, it would do absolutely nothing for 'Borrachinha,' who is in a worse position. In a conversation with Submission Radio, Costa said:

"He need to stop to run, you know? He need to have a b*lls to face me. Yes, for long time this guy just, you know, avoid this fight. He has no b*lls."

Paulo Costa's call-out of Khamzat Chimaev:

Instead, Costa must fight a ranked middleweight, preferably in the top 10, to at least prove that he can beat one, since he hasn't. He is in a position similar to Colby Covington, who hasn't beaten anyone currently ranked in the top 15 of the welterweight division.

If he is to keep or improve upon his position in the top 10, he must defend it.

Fans have already seen Paulo Costa face an aging former welterweight champion

Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest fighters of all time, and he has made a strong case for himself as the second-greatest welterweight of all time. Unfortunately, he is set to turn 37 this year and on a three-fight skid. He will not get any better than he already is.

And a matchup of this sort is one that the MMA world has already seen. The last time 'Borrachinha' fought a smaller foe from a division below was another former welterweight champion who was in the twilight of his career and on a rough patch. It was Johny Hendricks, who was 1–4 in his last five fights.

The win did little for Costa's career, as he went on to fight a younger and less unremarkable opponent in Uriah Hall, who was 1–3 in his last four fights. Despite his flashy striking skill and crushing knockout power, Hall was never an elite middleweight, no one who was ever anywhere near title contention.

At the very least, the win over Hendricks took place when Costa was a younger fighter on the come-up, not an established name. Furthermore, by the time of the Hendricks-Costa bout, 'Big Rig' had committed to a middleweight run due to his weight-related issues at welterweight.

None of these prior conditions are met by Usman. First, 'Borrachinha' is not an unproven, young prospect who needs to be built with a win over a well-known fighter to introduce him to the MMA fanbase. This would make sense for a welterweight on the rise in need of a signature win.

But Costa? He needs to beat a ranked 185-pounder.