Prediction: Who gets the $50,000 bonuses at ONE Fight Night 10?

ONE Championship fighters love to give back to the fans by making the price of admission worth it through sensational performances inside the circle.

In return, the Singapore-based organization rewards these valiant warriors with some well-deserved bounty for putting up exhilarating fights.

This Friday, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong will once again hand out $50,000 bonuses at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

ONE’s game-changing United States on-site debut will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness it live and free on May 5.

The 11-fight card truly is stacked, with every match a must-watch, and all combatants will be gunning for that extra money.

With that said, here are the five most likely recipients of the $50,000 performance bonuses at ONE Fight Night 10.

#5. Tye Ruotolo (middleweight submission grappling)

Twenty-year-old phenom Tye Ruotolo submitted both his opponents in his first two circle appearances and deservingly took home bonuses for those wins.

He caught Garry Tonon with his signature D’Arce choke and made Marat Gafurov tap in agony with a vicious armbar.

All signs point to the Atos standout claiming a third straight cash incentive. If he can follow through on his plan to submit the bigger Reinier de Ridder, the extra money is as good as his.

#4. Sage Northcutt (lightweight MMA)

The sold-out 1stBank Center is expected to go nuts when ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt makes his first circle appearance in nearly four years.

The 27-year-old has a lot of pent-up energy and frustrations from that extended hiatus and would love to take it out on Ahmed Mujtaba.

At his best, Northcutt is a dynamic athlete capable of unleashing destructive power in an instant.

The American star wants to remind his detractors that he’s still a force with a decisive and possibly bonus-clinching victory.

#3. Roberto Soldic (welterweight MMA)

Like Sage Northcutt, Roberto Soldic will also enter ONE Fight Night 10 with a massive chip on his shoulder.

‘Robocop’ wants to right the wrongs of his unfortunate ONE debut last year, which ended in a no-contest after he got hit in the groin.

The Croatian sensation is eager to prove his hype is real by taking out Zebaztian Kadestam in the most violent way possible.

Both fighters have guaranteed a knockout and it’s the perfect recipe for a barnburner worthy of the $50,000 incentive.

#2. Rodtang (flyweight Muay Thai world title)

The American audience has been wanting to see a Rodtang fight live for so long, and they’ll finally get their wish this Friday.

‘The Iron Man’ wants to live up to the expectations and deliver an earth-shattering knockout against gutsy challenger Edgar Tabares.

In the build-up to the match, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin has promised to unleash all his weapons in his US debut.

If that’s the case, Rodtang may very well return to Thailand with another $50,000 bonus in his pocket.

#1. Demetrious Johnson and/or Adriano Moraes (flyweight MMA world title)

The most anticipated fight of the card can certainly go either way, considering how their first two encounters went.

Retirement talks have hounded ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson heading into his trilogy with rival Adriano Moraes.

If it truly is the last time we’ll see him compete, ‘Mighty Mouse’ would love to collect a $50,000 parting gift as he rides off into the sunset.

On the other hand, Moraes wants to spoil that plan and reclaim his lost crown. If the Brazilian becomes the first fighter to beat Johnson twice, then he’s certainly eligible to receive the hefty reward.

Who knows? Maybe both fighters will get the bonus cash if they put on an epic fight to close out the trilogy.

