Preview: UFC Fight Night 113 Scotland

UFC Fight Night 113's main card will be the bout between Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Joanne Calderwood and Cynthia Calvillo.

by Press Release Preview 12 Jul 2017, 16:55 IST

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place at SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on 16th July, 2017.

The lineup is set for the UFC’s return to Scotland later this month with the addition of a featherweight fight to the event.

In the UFC Fight Night 113 Scotland main event, Gunnar Nelson (16-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) meets Santiago Ponzinibbio (24-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in a welterweight fight. The co-feature is between Scotland’s own Joanne Calderwood (11-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) and Cynthia Calvillo (5-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) at strawweight.

Also on the main card, Paul Felder (13-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) meets Scotland’s Stevie Ray (21-6 MMA, 5-1 UFC) at lightweight; Ryan Janes (9-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) takes on Jack Marshman (21-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at middleweight; light heavyweights Paul Craig (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) and Khalil Rountree (5-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) are booked; and to open the main card on FS1, heavyweight newcomers James Mulheron (11-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) and Justin Willis (4-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will fight.

Newcomers to the Octagon:

Danny Henry and Daniel Teymur are UFC debutants looking forward to leave a mark at their first fight in the Octagon.

Danny Henry (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) and Daniel Teymur (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) are scheduled to meet on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 113.

Home Country Fight for Henry:

Henry, from Scotland, gets a home-country fight for his promotional debut. He has three straight wins and achieved victories in seven of his past eight fights.

His record showcases incredible finishes in nine of his 10 wins with five knockouts and four submissions.

Siblings come together at UFC:

David Teymur welcomes junior Teymur at UFC.

Henry Teymur, from Sweden, now joins his brother, lightweight David Teymur, as a UFC fighter. Teymur has all six of his wins by stoppage with three knockouts and three submissions.

Prelims to take place:

UFC Fight Pass will carry a pair of early prelims: Brett Johns (13-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Albert Morales (7-1-1 MMA, 1-1-1 UFC) at bantamweight, and Amanda Lemos (6-0-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) and Leslie Smith (9-7-1 MMA, 3-3 UFC) open the event in a women’s bantamweight bout.

Weight class Welterweight Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Women's Strawweight Joanne Calderwood vs. Cynthia Calvillo Lightweight Stevie Ray vs. Paul Felder Middleweight Jack Marshman vs. Ryan Janes Light Heavyweight Khalil Rountree vs. Paul Craig Heavyweight James Mulheron vs. Justin Willis Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1) Welterweight Danny Roberts vs. Bobby Nash Flyweight Alexandre Pantoja vs. Neil Seery Welterweight Charlie Ward vs. Galore Bofando Lightweight Danny Henry vs. Daniel Teymur Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass) Bantamweight Brett Johns vs. Albert Morales Women's Bantamweight Leslie Smith vs. Amanda Lemos

Live and Exclusive on SONY ESPN SD and SONY ESPN HD on Monday 17th July 2017 at 12: 30 AM