“Prove them wrong” - Fans rally behind Superbon ahead of super fight against Tawanchai for Muay Thai gold

This week, combat sports fans have rallied in support for their beloved kickboxing star, Superbon Singha Mawynn, after receiving a bit of backlash from his critics online.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing kingpin has struggled to get back into his fans’ good graces after surrendering his belt to Chingiz Allazov by devastating knockout this past January. The sports culture as we know it, can be ruthless sometimes, especially when a world champion fails.

But Superbon and his die-hard fans have turned a deaf ear to the criticism. This week, he drowned out any semblance of self-doubt with a new training video he shared on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote:

“Work smart and consistent 💯.”

Almost immediately, Superbon fans showered the young athlete with words of encouragement and support. Here’s what some of them have said:

Re-establishing yourself on top of the martial arts world again is a difficult endeavor for any former world champion. But Superbon has the potential to find glory again, albeit, in a different sport for the time being.

It’s obvious that the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is the fan favorite heading into this matchup. The 23-year-old has been voted 2022’s breakout star of the year for his nitty-gritty performances and rapid rise to the featherweight Muay Thai world championship title.

But when the stakes are so high, will the nerves get the best of Tawanchai? Will he be able to offset Superbon’s rhythm and retain his belt, or will Superbon’s experience speak for itself on October 6?

